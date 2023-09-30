Bianca Rose Salon in Fairfield reopens with expansion, new spa services

The Bianca Rose Salon in Fairfield is reopening this weekend with what the owner has called new, state-of-the-art spa facilities.

“We’ve wanted to expand our services, so opening this new space is going to provide more opportunities for us to serve the community,” said Bianca Stout, owner, and stylist at The Bianca Rose Salon.

She said, “The grand reopening is really just a celebration of all that we’ve been able to accomplish. I’m proud of my team and what we’ve been able to do. We’re excited to show this off and celebrate our hard work for the past couple of years.”

The new spa addition has a wide range of pampering services, including massages, facials, waxing, lash services and more.

The salon is located at 740 Nilles Road in Fairfield.

The grand opening on Sunday is “a great opportunity to network and support businesses within the community. Your community is only as strong as the leaders within that community, so coming out and seeing what we have to offer, and being able to network with other business leaders and other people in the community is exciting,” Stout said. “I went to Fairfield High School, and I have really enjoyed being part of this community.”

“I am a customer of The Bianca Rose Salon. They are so open, and they are so supportive of local charities and events. They always have something on the counter, advertising local events. It’s just such a welcoming and wonderful place. It’s a fun place to get your hair cut, colored, or whatever you’d like to do,” said Peggy Emerson, president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.

“They have really expanded their services. It’s amazing what they are going to be doing there. ... I’m just looking forward to having a massage around the corner,” she said.

Local businesses such as The Bianca Rose Salon add to the diversity and vitality within a community.

“It really is everything. It’s what makes a community a community. It’s that unique thing, from little shops to service businesses. Look at the variety and diversity of restaurants that we have along the Route 4 Corridor. All of these things add to our identity, and it’s been so interesting the last couple of decades to watch that change in Fairfield, from being a bedroom community to this international community, and this is just an amazing place full of energy and excitement for the future,” said Emerson.

During the grand reopening event from noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, there will be complimentary spa tours, special discounts and promotions on spa packages and services, refreshments from Tortilleria Garcia food truck and The Crazy Daisy Mobile Bar. The first 25 guests to arrive will receive an exclusive The Spa at The Bianca Rose Salon gift bag. There will be a variety of vendors on site, featuring handmade items and jewelry. Guests can also enter a raffle for a chance to win prizes, including complimentary spa treatments and salon services All of the proceeds from the raffle will go to The Trevor Project, benefiting at-risk LGBTQ+ youth and crisis support services. For more information, visit thebiancarosesalon.com, or check them out on Facebook on Instagram.

The Bianca Rose Salon has been in Fairfield for two years. Previously, the salon was located in West Chester in a suite in Salon Concepts (now Salon Lofts). It offers haircuts, hair color, extensions, and nails. New services will include facials, make-up, facial and body waxing, lashes and massage.

“It’s really a one-stop salon,” Stout said. “The No. 1 thing that sets us apart is making people feel comfortable from the moment they walk in. We really try to make sure our guests feel at home, and a lot of people have told us it just feels like you’re hanging out with your girlfriends.”