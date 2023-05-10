X

Best of Butler County: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists

News
16 minutes ago

Voting continues to be busy for the Best of Butler County, and one of our most popular contests so far has been Best Pizza.

Which of the nine finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Butler County.

Here are the finalists in Best Pizza:

ALL8UP Pizza & Hoagies

23 N 3rd St, Hamilton | 513-889-5227 | Website

Cassano’s Pizza King

Multiple locations | 888-294-5464 | Website

Chester’s Pizzeria Inc.

2929 Dixie Hwy, Hamilton | 513-892-1973 | Website

Fratelli’s Pizzeria

6890 Tylersville Rd, West Chester Twp. | 513-777-5061 | Website

Marion’s Piazza

6167 Snider Rd, Mason | 513-398-9998 | Website

Pour House

138 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton | 513-805-4090 | Website

Raymond’s Pizza

7328 Yankee Rd, Liberty Twp. | 513-779-6300 | Website

Reily Pizza

6154 Reily Millville Rd, Oxford | 513-757-4030 | Website

Richards Pizza

Multiple locations and phone numbers | Website

