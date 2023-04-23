Best of Butler County voting begins Monday: See the finalists

The nominations came in, and finalists have been named: Best of Butler County voting begins Monday on the Journal-News website.
Voters gave us the names and places for nominees in 131 categories, from best restaurant to best salon, best attraction, best community supporter and many more.
Those who wish to vote for their choices may do so beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday. The list of finalists is online here.
For our print-only newspaper readers, a special section including the winners list, and articles about them, will be published at the end of June.
What are folks voting on? Here is a small sample:
‘Best Barber’ finalists: Perfectly Blended Barbershop, Masters Touch Salon, X Quisite Cutz, Hamilton West Barber Shop, Tony Biondo & Son Barber Shop, God’s Quality Barber Studio
‘Best Landmark’ finalists: Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument; American Cape Sculpture, Historical Butler County Courthouse, Sorg Mansion
‘Best Breakfast’ finalists: Hyde’s Restaurant, Lindenwald Station, First Watch, The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes, Waffle House Cozy’s Café & Pub, Another Broken Egg Cafe
There are 128 more categories with local people, businesses and places to choose as the best in the county. Please visit the website to vote, and thank you for your Journal-News readership.
BEST OF BUTLER COUNTY TIMELINE
» Nominations took place: March 20-31
» Voting: April 24-May 12
» Winners announced: June 23
» Special section publishes in the Journal-News: June 25
