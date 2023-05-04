Best of Butler County: The 10 closest races so far

We have many tight races in our second of three weeks in voting for Best of Butler County.
With more than a week of voting to go, we looked into the tightest races we have in our 130-plus contests.
Voting will go through Friday, May 12, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Butler County.
Here are our closest races so far:
Best Appetizers
Finalists:
⋅ Basil 1791
⋅ Billy Yanks
⋅ The Casual Pint
⋅ Fretboard Brewing & Public House
⋅ Tano Bistro Hamilton
⋅ Wings on Brookwood
Best Bakery
Finalists:
⋅ Central Pastry Shop
⋅ Chubby Bunny Bakery
⋅ Kelly’s Bakery
⋅ Luke’s Custom Cakes
⋅ Ross Bakery
⋅ Servatii Pastry Shop Fairfield
Best Bar
Finalists:
⋅ Billy Yanks
⋅ Casual Pint
⋅ Lounge 24
⋅ Nicc and Norms Tavern
⋅ Pinball Garage
⋅ Pour House
⋅ Tano Bistro Hamilton
⋅ The Fairfield Pub
Best Boutique
Finalists:
⋅ InsideOut Studio
⋅ Iron Rose Mercantile
⋅ Lahvdah
⋅ Scripted Studio
⋅ Seraph By The River
⋅ Wildfire Hygge Goods
Best Family Restaurant
Finalists:
⋅ ALL8UP Pizza & Hoagies
⋅ Berd’s Grill & Bar
⋅ Billy Yanks
⋅ Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
⋅ Hyde’s Restaurant
⋅ Lindenwald Station
⋅ Skyline Chili
⋅ Wings on Brookwood
Best Hair Salon/Stylist
Finalists:
⋅ BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
⋅ Masters Touch Salon
⋅ Revive Salon
⋅ Salon Lex
⋅ Studio On State Street
⋅ The Bianca Rose Salon
Best Mexican Food
Finalists:
⋅ Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
⋅ El Mariachi of Hamilton Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
⋅ El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant Middletown
⋅ El Rancho Nuevo - Fairfield
⋅ La Piñata of Fairfield - Mexican Grill & Bar
⋅ Taqueria El Comal
⋅ Taqueria Guanajuato
⋅ Veracruz Mexican Restaurant
Best Patio Dining
Finalists:
⋅ Berd’s Grill & Bar
⋅ Cozy’s Café & Pub
⋅ El Mariachi of Hamilton Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
⋅ Fretboard Brewing & Public House
⋅ Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
⋅ Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
⋅ Hanover Winery
⋅ Tano Bistro Hamilton
⋅ The Back Porch Saloon
Best Playground
Finalists:
⋅ Fort Liberty Playland
⋅ Harbin Park
⋅ Joyce Park
⋅ Marcum Park
⋅ Millikin Woods Park
⋅ Rentschler Forest MetroPark
Best Spa
Finalists:
⋅ BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
⋅ Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton
⋅ Mitchell’s Salon & Day Spa
⋅ Moon Beauty
⋅ Selah Studio Skin and Hair
⋅ Woodhouse Spa - Liberty Township