Best of Butler County nominations sought: 2026 contest opens Monday

The annual Best of Butler County competition, now in its fourth year, is back with nominations opening Monday.
This phase of the three-part competition is extremely important: It’s where you get to tell us which businesses, nonprofits, places and people deserve recognition. There are more than 100 categories!
The number of times a person or business is nominated determines which ones become finalists and may be voted on (that will begin at the end of February). You can nominate once per day per subcategory.
Visit https://bit.ly/bestofbutler2026 to make your nominations.
If you are someone with a business or organization who would like to seek nominations from your circles, you are welcome to use our digital promotions kit available at coxfirstmedia.com/bestofbutlercounty-promo.
As a Journal-News reader, you are asked to help spread the word about this contest, which gives the most-deserving places and people their earned spotlight. We encourage nominations from every city and township throughout the county.
Questions? Email journalnews@coxinc.com.
Cheers to the future winners, who will be announced in April!
BEST OF BUTLER COUNTY 2026 SCHEDULE
Nominations open: Jan. 19-Jan. 30
Voting open: Feb. 23-March 13
Winners announced at journal-news.com: April 17
Special section in the print newspaper: April 19
