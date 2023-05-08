X

Best of Butler County 2023: Daily voting ends Friday

22 minutes ago

There are five more daily chances to vote in the Journal-News’ Best of Butler County contest. It closes Friday.

We’re asking you to help us pick the best places, people and businesses in 131 contests that cover nine categories. The JN received thousands of nominations from readers, and the finalists are those that received the most.

Some of the categories include best local attraction, biggest community supporter, best restaurant, best local celebrity and many more.

Our timeline

» Nominations: Took place March 20-31

» Voting: Open through Friday

» Winners announced: June 23

» Special section Publishes in the Journal-News: June 25

