Berkeley Square in Hamilton to add homes through $11M expansion

“We know that Berkeley Square provides a home, a lifestyle, and a community that is beyond anything the market has to offer and there are many who are anticipating our next phase of development so that they can join our incredible Berkeley Square community,” said Community First Solutions spokeswoman Danielle Webb. “The expansion of Berkeley Square’s campus is a tremendous opportunity to continue to meet the dynamic needs of the growing number of older adults within our community.”

Berkeley Square was approved in 1989 to have 289 units that included 137 homes, 57 congregate apartment units, 46 assisted living apartments, and 49 full-service nursing care rooms. It opened in 1989 with 27 independent living homes.

Phase 15 will be on a 5-1/2-acre undeveloped section of Berkeley Square. It will be known as The Landing, which will feature a pavilion, pickleball courts, shuffleboard, and other activities, and a lounge area, which is an indoor and outdoor gathering space.

This latest expansion is a couple of years removed from the last expansion, where in Phase 14, the senior living development saw eight new duplexes that created 16 new residences. In 2017, during phase 13, there were a dozen new residential units built.

Webb said that in 2018, Community First purchased an adjacent 35-acre parcel of land and began the Heritage Point Development at the retirement facility. She said that “building in phases allows us to continue to adapt our homes to meet the market needs as we grow at a sustainable rate.”

Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony at 100 Berkeley Drive will only be for local vendors, board members and city leadership.

Berkeley Square is operated by Community First Solutions, a not-for-profit organization based in Butler County. Community First provides mental health and behavioral services in the region, is the county’s largest provider of home-delivered meals, and operates two senior living communities: Berkeley Square and Westover

BERKELEY SQUARE PHASE 15

