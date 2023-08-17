Bengals RB Joe Mixon found not guilty of aggravated menacing

HAMILTON COUNTY —Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was found not guilty of an aggravated menacing charge that stemmed from allegations he had pointed a gun at a woman over a traffic dispute.

The trial stretched into four days as the prosecution called multiple witnesses to testify about the events that unfolded the day of the alleged incident.

Not long after the verdict was announced, the Cincinnati Bengals released a statement, saying they are looking forward to Mixon being an important part of the team in the coming season.

“Since he joined the organization in 2017, Joe Mixon has been a valuable part of the Cincinnati Bengals,” reads the statement. “Joe has been a top level running back with multiple 1000-yard rushing seasons, and he has been an even better teammate enjoying real popularity among his peers. During the past seven years, Joe has been active with the community, and his constant smile and energy have made him a favorite among thousands of fans. The organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone, and we look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the football team.”

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases within an hour of the start of trial Thursday morning; defense attorneys didn’t call any witnesses for their side, including Mixon.

The defense was expected to call its witnesses Wednesday but the entirety of the day was taken up by the state’s witness, a Cincinnati police sergeant.

Closing arguments followed the officer’s testimony, with the state reiterating its argument that the alleged victim’s claims have been corroborated by testimony heard throughout the trial.

The defense argued in turn that the alleged victim was angry and spoke to Mixon in a way that had racial overtones that day.

Defense attorneys also claim there is no proof Mixon has ever carried a gun in his vehicle, telling the court the prosecution only presumed that was the case because Mixon is a legal gun owner. They also argued Mixon had just left a football stadium, where firearms are not permitted.

In their rebuttal, prosecutors dismissed the notion that the alleged victim’s interactions with Mixon that day had anything to do with race and instead pointed to surveillance footage shown throughout trial they said corroborates the woman’s story.

Closing arguments concluded Wednesday morning and court adjourned for a break.

The trial was a bench trial, meaning the judge determined guilt at the end of the proceedings instead of a jury of Mixon’s peers. The judge determined the proceedings would not be allowed to be live-streamed; in addition, every witness testifying opted out of audio and video recording, so none of their testimonies could be filmed.

In January, Mixon allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman and stated, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’t (sic) get me,” according to court documents. The offense allegedly happened the day before Cincinnati took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The charges against Mixon were initially dropped in February before a charge was refiled in April.

After the charge was refiled, Mixon appeared in court and pleaded not guilty. The charge was a first-degree misdemeanor and could carry a maximum sentence of 180 days, a maximum fine of $1000 and a maximum of five years of probation in Ohio.