BCSO gets underwater drone for searching, evidence recovery

“We were in West Chester over the weekend for a car that went into the water. ... They thought he said he was the only one in the car, but they weren’t sure. In a situation like that, it can be used quickly,” Jones said.

The rescue team currently uses sonar, but it is limited, he said.

Major Mike Craft said that “with sonar, the deeper you get the more distorted the image gets. Some of the parts of the Great Miami River are massively deep. This is a tool you can send down there without sending a dive team and jeopardizing their lives when it might not be what you are looking for. The equipment can light it up and take a real good image.”

The sheriff’s office is the only agency in southwest Ohio to have this piece of equipment, and it will be used to assist other agencies.