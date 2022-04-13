Barclays launches new student loan support program for U.S. employees

Esteen said this program isn’t Barclays paying student loans for its employees, but it “is to offer more support, especially as we think about folks going through possible financial struggles.”

More details of the student loan support program will be released at a later time.

“Being an employer of choice and retaining top talent with competitive pay, robust benefits, and career development opportunities is especially crucial as we look to significantly grow our footprint in the US,” said Denny Nealon, CEO of Barclays US Consumer Bank.

Barclays is one of the largest banking and financial services agencies in the U.K., and was founded 331 years ago.