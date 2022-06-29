Barber to offer free haircuts to Talawanda elementary students before fall picture day

This year, Harmon’s business received a $1,000 grant from the Oxford Chamber of Commerce to purchase a used barber chair and new hair clippers to accommodate the needs of all customers.

“Some for wet hair, curly hair and even quiet ones for kids on the autism spectrum,” Harmon said.

Harmon and the district are still fleshing out the necessary details for the project to become a reality.

“The people I am serving are not inadequate; we are all in this together,” Harmon said. “We all need haircuts, and I don’t show favoritism in my chair.”

