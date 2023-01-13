Bald eagles spotted together along Great Miami River in Butler County

Two bald eagles were spotted near each other Friday in trees along the Great Miami River.
The City of Middletown’s Water Reclamation Facility maintenance supervisor shared a photo of the eagles with the Journal-News just after 12:15 p.m. today. Lance Barker said the sighting was south of the bridge on Ohio 73 going into Trenton.
Recently, Hamilton has also had eagle sightings as an eagle repeatedly returns to a tree by the Great Miami River, on the west side near Park Avenue and B Street.
While Ohio’s bald eagle population has increased dramatically over the past two decades, fewer than half of all nests were successful in 2022.
The spring 2022 nest survey estimated there were 824 breeding pairs, with the highest concentrations near Lake Erie and large rivers, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife posted Thursday on social media. The nest count for the year was up from the initial 806 breeding pairs reported in March and is a 2% increase from 2021.
However, productivity rates determined from the May survey were much lower than in previous years.
“The number of young per active nest was 0.8, which for the first time since 2009 was below the number of 1 eaglet per nest needed to sustain the population,” the ODNR reported.
Experts blame avian flu, confirmed in the state in March, for the reduction in nest productivity as well as an unprecedented number of eagle deaths throughout northern Ohio in March and April, when several deceased bald eagles tested positive for the disease.
Although just under 48% of nests were successful, nests that did produce young had an average of 1.6 fledglings — a number similar to previous years.
“The bald eagle population has been robust in recent years, and staff remain optimistic that the population will recover from the impacts of avian flu in the coming years,” the ODNR stated.
The bald eagle nests documented in 2022 represents a more than 15% increase from the 707 bald eagle nests recorded in Ohio in 2020, and is a 193% increase from the 281 nests logged in 2012, the year the bald eagle was removed from Ohio’s list of threatened and endangered species.
The bald eagle — the national bird of the U.S. since 1782 — is protected under state and federal law. When viewing them, people must stay at least 100 yards away because disturbing bald eagles at the nest site could lead the pair to abandon their eggs.
Staff Writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.
About the Author