Badin plays in state football semifinal today

It’s been a long time coming for the Badin Rams: The varsity football team squares off against Granville in a state semifinal showdown in London, Ohio today. It’s the first time the team has been to the semi-finals since 1998.
Both Badin High School and Granville are 13-0. The game will be played at 7 p.m. at Bowlus Field, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association, which announced neutral sites for state semifinals earlier this week.
Chardon (14-0) will meet Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) in the other semifinal. The winners meet in the state championship game Dec. 2, 3, or 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Badin is making its ninth trip to state thanks to a fourth-quarter rally against Bellbrook in Friday’s regional final. The Rams scored 21 points in the final seven minutes to beat the Golden Eagles 21-9.
Granville topped Western Brown 57-49 to win its first regional championship. The team will be playing in its first-ever state semifinal.
Tickets to tonight’s matchup are available online at ohsaa.org/tickets. The game will stream live on Spectrum at ohsaa.org.