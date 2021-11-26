Badin plays in state football semifinal today

Both Badin High School and Granville are 13-0. The game will be played at 7 p.m. at Bowlus Field, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association, which announced neutral sites for state semifinals earlier this week.

Chardon (14-0) will meet Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) in the other semifinal. The winners meet in the state championship game Dec. 2, 3, or 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.