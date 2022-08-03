Baby hippo watch: Cincinnati Zoo says Bibi could give birth at anytime

The volunteer observer team keeps an eye on Bibi from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. by video stream — the hours the zoo is closed.

While Bibi weighs more than 3,000 pounds, she needs the same ultrasound scans human moms need. Veterinarian Julie Barnes took WCPO through the process with about eight weeks to go in Bibi’s pregnancy.

The care team trained the mama hippo to lean against a railing while eating romaine lettuce. Barnes swoops in with an ultrasound wand.

Combined Shape Caption Fiona's mom, Bibi, is on "birth watch" at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. Combined Shape Caption Fiona's mom, Bibi, is on "birth watch" at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

“It’s amazing,” Barnes said. “Not many people can say they’ve ultrasounded a hippo.”

Because the country’s favorite hippo had a difficult early life, the zoo is doing everything it can to make sure Bibi’s baby is born healthy and happy. When the calf arrives, Barnes said they’ll finally get to breathe.

“And my gosh, we’re gonna all have a celebration after that — as will the rest of Cincinnati, I’m sure,” said Barnes.

Fiona, Bibi and male hippo Tucker can all be found at Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

WCPO staff contributed to this report. WCPO is a content partner of Cox First Media.