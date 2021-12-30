‘Baby Bearcats’ get onesies to support UC in Cotton Bowl

CINCINNATI — UC Health is celebrating the Bearcats’ College Football Playoff appearance with Cincinnati’s most adorable fans.
Cincinnati’s cheer team visited UC Medical Center this week to help get “Baby Bearcats” excited for Friday’s game. The Medical Center and West Chester Hospital’s Postpartum Care Units gave UC’s newest fans “Beat Bama” T-shirts to prep for game day.
The 2021 Cotton Bowl Classic between Cincinnati and top-ranked Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Fans heading to AT&T Stadium can learn more about the game and corresponding fan events here.
