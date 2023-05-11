August election: Butler County officials say they will be ready

Since the Ohio Legislature just approved the joint resolution on Wednesday, elections offices have not yet received the ballot language as of Thursday, but it’s expected to be a single issue.

“The Ohio Ballot Board will meet, and the ballot language will be provided to the boards of elections by May 30,” Unzicker said, saying that is the 70th day before the election, which is the normal procedure before any election.

Butler County Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said the 2022 August primary election cost Butler County around $360,000, “and we expect the cost will be similar in 2023.”

But Butler County, nor any other Ohio county will bear the cost. According to a Secretary of State directive, “According to Ohio law, if a precinct is open during a special election solely for the purpose of a statewide ballot issue, the state bears the entire cost of the election.”

Butler County will need between 850-900 Precinct Election Officials (also known as poll workers) to work at polling locations on Election Day, which is close to the number of workers the office recruited for the August 2022 primary election. Anyone interested in participating should reach out to the Butler County Board of Elections office at (513) 785-5711.

