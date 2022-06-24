Atrium Medical expands cardiac catheterization lab to handle increased demand

The enhancements added lab space to ensure uninterrupted care for patients, according to Abdallah. The extended room creates a necessary bridge to enable routine maintenance and repairs in any one of the three labs.

It’s imperative, he said, to offer these services locally because patients suffering from cardiac disease may not have the necessary time to seek care at out-of-town hospitals.

“Lives are being saved in the cath lab,” he said. “This is where the sickest of the sick heart patients receive expert care.”

Cardiac catheterization services are vital as the patient population ages and as comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity increase. Cardiovascular disease is one of the top three causes of death in Butler and Warren counties.

Abdallah said the new cath lab equipment is designed to “improve minimally invasive therapy” of diseases by providing sharper images with low dose radiation and an improved ability to identify small vessels, enhancing precision while increasing patient safety.

Various procedures — both scheduled and emergencies — take place in Atrium Medical Center’s cardiac catheterization lab, according to Abdallah. Most are diagnostic angiograms to look for blockages in the arteries of the heart. The second most common procedure addresses peripheral vascular issues that patients are experiencing, such as blockages in the arteries that supply blood to the legs.

The Atrium Medical Center Foundation, through donors, funded the project and new equipment. Thomas Farrell, chair of the Atrium Foundation board of directors, said the foundation and its donors strive to support the “indispensable needs” of the hospital and community.