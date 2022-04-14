Atrium foundation, Miami Valley Gaming partnering to raise money for breast cancer services

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimates more than 287,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer, and more than 43,000 women will die from the disease. In Ohio, nearly one in four deaths stem from cancer, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Additionally, the Mobile Mammography Coach, which is owned and operated by Atrium, will provide mammograms at Miami Valley Gaming for casino employees and the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and May 24. Since the Mobile Mammography Coach was launched in 2015, it has served more than 10,000 people and detected 58 cancers in patients in Butler, Warren, Montgomery, and Preble counties.

To schedule an appointment on the Premier Health Mobile Mammography Coach, call 937-499-7364. To donate, or to learn more about the Atrium Medical Center Foundation, call 513-974-5144.