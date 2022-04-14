BreakingNews
Ohio Supreme Court rejects maps for 4th time
Atrium foundation, Miami Valley Gaming partnering to raise money for breast cancer services

Miami Valley Gaming patrons will be able to donate their change that will benefit breast cancer services at Atrium Medical Center. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Miami Valley Gaming patrons will be able to donate their change that will benefit breast cancer services at Atrium Medical Center. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Atrium Medical Center Foundation is hoping a little change makes a big difference.

The foundation is partnering with Miami Valley Gaming to raise funds for breast cancer support services at Atrium Medical Center.

Patrons at Miami Valley Gaming, located off Interstate 75 in Monroe, may donate their change to the foundation’s breast cancer support services from Friday through July 15. Donations can be made via the gaming kiosks at the casino.

Michael D. Stautberg, president of Atrium Medical Center Foundation, said the partnership with Miami Valley Gaming is one more way the community can support much-needed medical services “close to home.”

He said the change will benefit breast cancer support services such as the Mobile Mammography Coach and other oncology initiatives that’s aimed at “positive patient outcomes.”

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimates more than 287,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer, and more than 43,000 women will die from the disease. In Ohio, nearly one in four deaths stem from cancer, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Additionally, the Mobile Mammography Coach, which is owned and operated by Atrium, will provide mammograms at Miami Valley Gaming for casino employees and the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and May 24. Since the Mobile Mammography Coach was launched in 2015, it has served more than 10,000 people and detected 58 cancers in patients in Butler, Warren, Montgomery, and Preble counties.

To schedule an appointment on the Premier Health Mobile Mammography Coach, call 937-499-7364. To donate, or to learn more about the Atrium Medical Center Foundation, call 513-974-5144.

