At least 18 residents displaced in early-morning Fairfield apartment complex fire

At least 18 people were displaced from their apartments at the Rolling Meadows complex two days before Thanksgiving.
Police and fire crews were dispatched at 1:19 a.m. today at Rolling Meadows in the 1600 block of Gelhot Drive, said Fairfield Deputy Chief Tom Wagner. Responding crews reported seeing flames “about a mile away” from Winton and Resor roads. A second alarm was sounded and units from Springfield and Colerain townships, and Forest Park responded. Butler County Air and Light was requested to assist.
When Fairfield crews arrived, 11 of the 12 units were searched, Wagner said. The one apartment not searched was where the fire originated, which was on the third floor, he said. The renter was at work at the time of the fire.
“Things were deteriorating pretty quickly so we switched from an interior offensive operation to an exterior operation ... to knock the bulk of the fire down,” Wagner said.
Crews returned to an interior attack to put the fire out.
One person was transported by ambulance to the hospital with a nonlife-threatening injury.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it’s estimated the total damage is around $400,000.
The American Red Cross is assisting with finding housing for the displaced occupants, Wagner said. He said 18 “at a minimum” were displaced, but that number could increase based on living situations.
A fire at any time disrupts a family “you feel bad, but certainly with Thanksgiving two days away and Christmas around the corner, that it’s just a very unfortunate situation.”