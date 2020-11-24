At least 18 residents displaced in early-morning Fairfield apartment complex fire

Police and fire crews were dispatched at 1:19 a.m. today at Rolling Meadows in the 1600 block of Gelhot Drive, said Fairfield Deputy Chief Tom Wagner. Responding crews reported seeing flames “about a mile away” from Winton and Resor roads. A second alarm was sounded and units from Springfield and Colerain townships, and Forest Park responded. Butler County Air and Light was requested to assist.

When Fairfield crews arrived, 11 of the 12 units were searched, Wagner said. The one apartment not searched was where the fire originated, which was on the third floor, he said. The renter was at work at the time of the fire.