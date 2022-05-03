BreakingNews
Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned
journal-news logo
X

Voter turnout in Butler County low so far today

Frances Asberry votes at the Butler County Board of Elections headquarters on Monday. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Frances Asberry votes at the Butler County Board of Elections headquarters on Monday. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By
Updated 15 minutes ago

It may be a crowded gubernatorial race but voters in Butler County aren’t flooding the polls this morning, the Board of Elections is reporting only about 1,300 have cast votes today.

Deputy BOE Director Eric Corbin said all the polls opened on time at 6:30 a.m. and there have been few glitches.

He said so far 4,240 people have voted in-person including early voting, 3,218 voted by mail and they are still waiting on the return of 803 absentee ballots.

ExplorePrimary Election Day in Butler County: A look at the races and issues

The turnout might be low — around 3.46% — but that doesn’t mean votes will be counted any faster tonight because they must wait for poll workers to drive the results in.

About the low turnout Corbin said “with the confusion around this election with redistricting and unfortunately even just the weather today could be something that keeps voters at home but we are really hoping we can get as many voters out as possible.”

MORE ONLINE

Read our voters guide and find stories about today’s election at journal-news.com/elections.

Find your local elections polling place at https://elections.bcohio.gov.

In Other News
1
Primary Election Day in Butler County: A look at the races and issues
2
Middletown promotes finance director, fills other leadership positions
3
Middletown Gold Star hosts fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian relief...
4
Lakota board members, once campaign partners, now in social media fight
5
Hamilton couple opens Oliver’s Toy Chest in memory of son

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top