Voter turnout in Butler County low so far today

It may be a crowded gubernatorial race but voters in Butler County aren’t flooding the polls this morning, the Board of Elections is reporting only about 1,300 have cast votes today.
Deputy BOE Director Eric Corbin said all the polls opened on time at 6:30 a.m. and there have been few glitches.
He said so far 4,240 people have voted in-person including early voting, 3,218 voted by mail and they are still waiting on the return of 803 absentee ballots.
The turnout might be low — around 3.46% — but that doesn’t mean votes will be counted any faster tonight because they must wait for poll workers to drive the results in.
About the low turnout Corbin said “with the confusion around this election with redistricting and unfortunately even just the weather today could be something that keeps voters at home but we are really hoping we can get as many voters out as possible.”
