As opioid court battles continue, Butler County sees ‘unwelcome’ shift in drug use

“The overall global settlement is still up in the air as far as any finality is concerned,” Gmoser said.

While the court cases are crawling along, fatal drug overdoses have started creeping back up. There have been 65 confirmed drug overdose deaths this year. There were 177 last year, up from 159 the previous year. The five-year-high came in 2017, when 232 people died.

Addiction officials said users moved from heroin to other drugs, primarily methamphetamine, when deadly fentanyl-laced heroin flooded the illegal drug market. Fentanyl was present in 87% (154) of last year’s overdoses.

Butler County Coroner Dr. Lisa Mannix said the current trend is troubling.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has garnered much of the attention of the world, it is important to keep in mind we are still fighting the opioid crisis,” Mannix said. “The re-emergence of methamphetamine has been a very unwelcome occurrence. It is troubling to see that 49 of the fatal overdoses that came through the Butler County Coroner’s Office have both methamphetamine and fentanyl at the time of their death.”

Tiffany Lombardo, director of addiction services for the county mental health and addiction board, said while the number of overdoses has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, they haven’t haven’t seen “huge spikes” other counties have experienced. Montgomery County had a 30% spike in the first six months of last year.

The board has not received federal coronavirus relief funding to help with addiction, but it did receive a $1.9 million state grant last fall that allowed it to enhance five or six existing programs, like the Harm Reduction Team.

Lombardo said that team, which is in partnership with four other counties, was a big factor in being able to support the community and prevent addiction crises. The team communicates directly with people in the community providing education, support and Narcan when necessary to prevent overdoses.

“We have seen a small uptick in our overdose deaths. What we haven’t seen is the huge spike that some other counties in Ohio and the area have seen,” Lombardo said. “I would say that’s a testament to a lot of the programs and a lot of the outreach that we did irregardless of what was happening during pandemic and things being shut down.”

Those types of preventative activities are part of the reason the county and others sued the drug companies in the first place. While the heroin epidemic was very costly for governments to handle, it was a burden on everyone from the law enforcement to Children Services, Butler County wants the money to make a lasting difference.

When they filed the lawsuit Commissioner Don Dixon likened it to the tobacco litigation which was very successful. He said education and prevention are keys to beating the opioid epidemic.

“The county can’t do this financially on its own,” Dixon said. “This is the kind of money it’s going to take to have an impact, to have a real plan. I think the drug companies are responsible somewhat for that. I think the distributors are too, the more pills they sell the more money they make. It will be the beginning of a global solution.”