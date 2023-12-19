As homelessness ‘skyrockets’ and colder weather arrives, Butler County shelters prepare for demand

When asked if there is an easy fix for homelessness, Tim Williams, director of Hope House Mission in Middletown, quoted Jesus: “The poor you will always have with you.”

Kathy Becker, director of law enforcement and court services for Access Counseling, said as the number of homeless in the county “continues to skyrocket,” the county must provide affordable housing and wrap-around services to assist those seeking shelter.

On a given night last year, there were 10,654 homeless people in Ohio, according to the HUD’s 2022 report. Of those, 3,214 were families with children, 703 were unaccompanied homeless youth and 633 were veterans.

Haven House

Bobby Grove, executive director of Haven House in Hamilton, said since his agency houses families, the number of residents remains the same throughout the year. He doesn’t expect to see an increase this winter.

Most of Haven House residents are living paycheck to paycheck, and while there are plenty of jobs available, Grove said the salary doesn’t offset the cost of living. He said a single mother with one child can’t live on $20 an hour, and if she makes that much, she probably will lose her food stamp assistance.

Full-time workers need to make at least $19.09 an hour to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in Ohio — a $2.04 increase from last year, according to a joint report from COHHIO and the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).

Haven House has 122 bed spaces, but because families aren’t placed in the same sleeping area, the capacity typically be much smaller, he said. Grove said before COVID-19, Haven House averaged 20 to 25 residents a night, a number that has jumped to 33.

Hope House Mission

Hope House’s two missions, a men’s and women’s shelter, expect to see an increased demand for lodging during the winter, said Williams.

Hope House’s men’s facility, 1001 Grove St., includes a 50-bed emergency shelter, administrative offices, additional counseling and case management offices, meeting spaces, a chapel, a recreation room, a dining room with a commercial kitchen, a private intake office, and a health counseling room for nurses and visiting doctors.

Late last week, there were five open beds in the men’s center and only top bunks were available in the women’s shelter, Williams said, adding some women are unable to sleep that high due to physical or mental limitations.

Williams said Hope House continues working with the Middletown Division of Police to find spaces when people are found sleeping in homeless camps in the city.

Serve City

The weak economy is having a double negative impact on operations at Serve City in Hamilton, said Executive Director Tammi Ector.

At a time when the demand for beds, transitional housing and services are extremely high, Ector said private, business and church donations at the shelter and food pantry are “significantly down,” though she didn’t know the percentage donations were off.

Ector, hired in January 2023, said donations are “trickling in” and not “pouring in” as they typically do during the holidays.

That’s only adding to the strain at Serve City, said Ector, chair of the Butler County Housing and Homeless Coalition.

“It’s impacting us in every way,” she said when asked about the economy.

Serve City offers 50 beds, 37 for men, 13 for women. The beds are “consistency full,” she said. On those nights, Serve City refers the homeless to nearby agencies, Ector said.

It also offers 20 beds designated for the “cold shelter” that opens when temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

Those who seek Serve City services represent a diverse population, she said. The shelter and food pantry are seeing young people, the elderly, and those from the LGBTQIA+ community, she said. Some of those suffer from mental issues, substance abuse or domestic violence, all issues that are “escalated” by the poor economy, she said.

SHALOM

Bill Fugate, volunteer coordinator for Serving the Homeless with Alternate Lodging Of Middletown (SHALOM) said the church-based organization is opening for its 21st year by providing lodging and meals to the homeless for nine weeks, starting Dec. 31.

The program runs through March 2 and will be operated by several local churches.

Fugate thanked Tytus Avenue Church of God for allowing SHALOM to use its facility for three weeks. Without the church’s assistance, SHALOM would have been open fewer weeks, Fugate said.

While SHALOM has received numerous phone calls inquiring about the shelter, Fugate said it’s impossible to predict how many residents will be served nightly. SHALOM averages 20 to 25 people a night with a high of 40.

The numbers typically rise toward the end of the month when money becomes short, according to Fugate.

SHALOM has operated in Middletown since it was founded by Roy and Pat Ickes in 2002 and it receives no government assistance, Fugate said.

Each week on a rotating basis, a church in the network provides meals and shelter within their church facilities, he said. Daily intakes are performed from 4-5 p.m. of the hosting season. New guests must arrive at 4 p.m. on their initial day of stay, according to Fugate.

At 5 p.m., those in need of shelter are transported from the SHALOM office, which is located in the lower level of the First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., to the host church.

All guests are allowed to shower, dine, rest and fellowship in a safe and warm environment and at approximately 8 a.m. each day the guests are transported back downtown, Fugate said.

Middletown police Chief David Birk has estimated there about 200 unhoused people living in Middletown and about 50% are from outside the city. He said many of the homeless come to Middletown from surrounding Butler County communities.

Middletown City Council member Zack Ferrell has estimated the city has spent $3.5 million dealing with homelessness over the last few years, and that means taxpayers have paid about $17,000 per homeless person.

BUTLER COUNTY HOMELESS AGENCIES/PROGRAMS

HAVEN HOUSE

Address: 550 High St., Hamilton

Phone number: 513-863-8866

HOPE HOUSE MISSION

Address: 1001 Grove St., Middletown

Phone number: 513-424-4673

SERVE CITY

Address: 622 East Ave., Hamilton

Phone: 513-737-8900

SHALOM HOSTING SCHEDULE

Dec. 31-Jan. 6: Breiel Church, 2000 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown

Jan. 7-13: Berachah Church at Tytus Avenue Church Of God, 3300 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Jan. 14-20: Berachah Church at Tytus Avenue Church Of God, 3300 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Jan. 21-27: Quest Church, 6933 Hendrickson Road, Middletown

Jan. 28-Feb 3: Crosspointe Church Of Christ, 5630 Ohio 122, Middletown

Feb. 4-10: Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown

Feb. 11-17: Stratford Heights Church Of God at Tytus Avenue Church Of God, 3300 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Feb. 18-24: First Baptist/First Christian

Feb. 25-March 2: First United Methodist, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown