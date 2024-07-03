As Hamilton revitalization continues, giant new mural across river from Spooky Nook is recognized

Explore Kings Island parent company takes over Six Flags as merger closes

“To win the chance to paint a mural that people resonate with, it’s a great feeling,” Duncan said.

Credit: Kasey Turman Credit: Kasey Turman

Burgess, Duncan and Thomas, the three artists in attendance, said the process was fun and rewarding, except for the hot days. Before the group painted, Envision Partnerships and Go Green Hamilton conducted a river cleanup of the surrounding area including the Dave Belews Trail.

The group said bikers and runners would yell their support when they saw them working.

“Everyone that passed us was really happy and that makes us happier and helps get our mind off of the task at hand which is producing something that is embraced and helps evolve the city into what everyone wants it to be,” Duncan said.

The mural is one of 20 painted since StreetSpark was created in 2016 by a partnership between the Fitton Center, the City of Hamilton and the Hamilton Community Foundation. There are also 17 utility boxes in various styles around the city.

More than 30 people attended the dedication at Municipal Brew Works’ Spooky Nook location to see mural number 20′s dedication. Attendees from 17Strong, the Hamilton Community Foundation and Hamilton City Council gathered outside on the bike path to see the mural across the river.

Mayor Pat Moeller said the mural was “for us, by us and about us.” Fitton Center Executive Director Ian MacKenzie-Thurley said the mural is just one of the many great things happening in the city.

“If you look all over the city, there are fantastic things going on with the schools and community,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “With electricity boxes and the sides of walls, StreetSparks is so excited to be just a part of what’s going on in the city. I’m very excited to be a part of Hamilton and its growth forward.”

Credit: Kasey Turman Credit: Kasey Turman

Hamilton Community Foundation CEO and President John Guidugli said StreetSpark “sparked” Hamilton’s revitalization in a way no one expected.

“And art was one of the things that started the renaissance in Hamilton,” Guidugli said. “It was kind of like where are we going to build our strengths around and art came to the top pretty quickly. Without that, we wouldn’t have been able to do any of the other stuff we’re able to do today.”