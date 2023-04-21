Art & Earth Day celebrated this weekend at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum in Hamilton will return for its third year Saturday, April 22 to celebrate Arbor Day, Earth Day and International Sculpture Day.
“We have a lot of new events. There’s double the programming compared to last year, which is really exciting,” said Sarah Templeton Wilson, development director at Pyramid Hill.
Pyramid Hill will celebrate Art & Earth Day with a morning Photography Walk, a Guided Nature Walk, Collaborative Arts and Crafts Sessions in the morning and afternoon, Family-Friendly Yoga, Live Sculpting with Roscoe Wilson at the Ancient Sculpture Museum, an Artist Talk with Jill Krutick, a Seed Bombing and Planting Activity with Tadmor Greenes and more.
The event will feature a variety of programs and activities from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., which will be included with the price of admission to the park.
“We are also hosting the 8th District Congressional Art Competition Reception and Awards Ceremony that day from 10 a.m. to noon in the Ancient Sculpture Museum,” Templeton Wilson said.
Artwork from high school students in Warren Davison’s 8th District Congressional Art Competition, “An Artistic Discovery” will be on display at Pyramid Hill through April 30.
“For us, it’s great that we were able to have this reception coincide with Art & Earth Day. We are really encouraging everyone to see the whole picture of the park. We are going to have activities at the Ancient Sculpture Museum, at the Pyramid House, and at the Pavilion, so there will be a lot going on throughout the park,” Templeton Wilson said.
She said Pyramid Hill supports the full spectrum of art and works with emerging artists, including high school and college students, to established artists like Chakaia Booker.
Students and professors from local art programs will also participate in the Art & Earth Day activities.
“We have a lot of collaborations with local universities, so we have the University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program students doing some outdoor exhibitions as well as some Miami University Regionals students. Then, Professor Roscoe Wilson from Miami University Regionals will do a Live Sculpting Demonstration as well,” Templeton Wilson said.
The event will celebrate art and nature with many of Pyramid Hill’s community partners and it will meet the growing need for fun, outdoor family activities.
“We made sure to add even more children’s and family-friendly programming this year, so that they are learning but also being able to create art during that day,” Templeton Wilson said.
In addition, Kabobske Food Truck will be on site, offering a variety of food and beverage items from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
This will be the first weekend for the park’s summer hours, so Pyramid Hill will be open until 8 p.m.
How to go
What: Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill
Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Adult admission is $10; Children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and ages 5 and younger are free. Free for members.
More info: Visit www.pyramidhill.org for a complete schedule of events and activities. Events and activities are included in the price of admission.
Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill: Schedule
9-10 a.m. - Photography Walk
10-11 a.m. - Guided Nature Walk
10 a.m.-noon - Collaborative Artwork Workshop
10 a.m-noon - 8th Congressional District High School Art Competition Presentation and Reception
11-11:45 a.m. - Family Friendly Yoga
Noon-3 p.m. - Roscoe Wilson Live Sculpting
Noon-1 p.m. - Jill Krutick Artist Talk
2-3 p.m. - Student Sculpture Installation Tour
2-4 p.m. - Collaborative Artwork Workshop
3-3:30 p.m. - Thank You Address and Seed “Bombing” with Tadmor Greenes
3-4 p.m. - Plant Potting Activity with Tadmor Greenes