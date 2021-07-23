Arrest warrants issued for 2 men wanted in separate Butler County rape investigations

In a separate case, Carlos Robles, 31, of Argo, Illinois, faces three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony. Heile said this also involved a single victim.

According to the direct indictment, between Dec. 25, 2019, and March 5, 2021, Robles, either by force or threat of force, engaged in sexual conduct with the minor, who was under 16 at the time.

This case originated in Fairfield, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Arrest warrants were issued for both men Wednesday after the indictments were announced.

Heile said sexual assault, including rape, is a crime they regularly prosecute. Annually, the prosecutor’s office will often see dozens of sexual assault crimes.