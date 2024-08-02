Area photographers work on display today at Middletown exhibition

This year’s exhibition promises to transport visitors through a visual journey, showcasing a diverse array of subjects including architecture, landscapes, and portraits. Each piece, presented on various mediums such as canvas, metal, acrylic, high gloss, or matte paper, reflects the unique perspective and originality of its creator. Artists in this exhibition have the opportunity to be awarded cash prizes in each eligible category, and a complete list of winners will be available on the MAC website the week following the opening.

The MAC 2024 Exhibition Season is made possible through support from the Miriam G. Knoll Foundation and the Middletown Community Foundation. Admission to exhibits is free and open to the public, with the exhibition running through Sept. 5 during the Middletown Arts Center’s regular hours.

For more information, visit middletownartscenter.com/events-exhibits.

Lakota schools receive finance award

Lakota Local Schools received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada and the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) for the 24th consecutive year. These awards recognize the district’s Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR).

The ACFR is a comprehensive document that outlines the financial activities and position of the school district, adhering to the accounting standards set by the Government Accounting Standards Board. This report is also a key component in earning the Auditor of State Award with Distinction, which Lakota has achieved for 10 consecutive years.

