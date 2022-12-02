Area gas prices hovering around $3.40; Hamilton station has it below $3 per gallon

A BP gas station in Hamilton has regular unleaded fuel today for $2.99 per gallon, though others in the area appear to be closer to the Butler County average of $3.39 per gallon.
Gas Buddy and AAA indicated just after 1 p.m. Friday that the national average is $3.44 per regular unleaded gallon, which means Butler County’s gas is below the average right now.
While Butler County’s average is $3.39, Warren County’s is $3.36 and Montgomery County’s is $3.10.
In Hamilton County, a gallon is averaging $3.59, according to AAA. See the gas prices map online here.
National experts have said many places will see a gallon of regular unleaded fuel fall below $3 ahead of the Christmas holiday. They attribute slower demand globally.
