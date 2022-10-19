Area farms host festivals, offer items for sale to celebrate fall season

Originally opened in 1890, Butterfields is home to year-round crafts, ornaments, and displays. Per fall tradition, Butterfields’ pumpkin display is ready for guests to observe and is topped with a giant white pumpkin.

Butterfields also offers an apple cider slushie alongside other traditional seasonal beverages and goodies.

Also included at Butterfields, is a corn maze in the shape of, as well as a hay ride traveling around the length of the farm.

Butterfields is open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission is free.

Burwinkel Farms Market

Located at 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton is Burwinkel Farms Market.

Burwinkel is a farm run by a third-generation family started in 1918, with the farm itself specializing in growing sweet corn.

This fall season, Burwinkel offers two admission packages to go alongside two corn mazes and a skid maze, a pumpkin patch, and animals among other activities.

Available on Saturday and Sunday and on select weekdays, Burwinkel offers a $10 per person hayride around the farm, a small pumpkin, and a sunflower.

On all other weekdays, Burwinkel offers a non-hayride walking path for $6 a person. Guests receive a small pumpkin and sunflower as well as access to activities.

Burwinkel is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests 2 years old and younger receive free admission.

Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch

Brown’s Family Farm Market

Just a minute’s drive down the road at 11620 Hamilton Cleves Road from Burwinkel is Brown’s Family Farm Market, which hosts fall family fun weekends.

On Saturday and Sunday, Brown’s fall events include a hay barrel ride priced at $5 per person (2-year-olds and under ride free) which includes a stop at a pumpkin picking patch, priced at 49 cents a pound.

Additional activities include multiple mazes. sunflowers, farm animals as well as food trucks.

Brown’s Family Farm Market hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and Fall Family Fun activities are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Jackson Family Farm

On 6760 W. Alexandria Road in Middletown, the fifth annual “Fall on Jackson Family Farm” will have it’s final day weekend open for the season Oct. 22-23.

Tickets are available at the door for $14 a person and include a hay ride to feed cattle, a sunflower path, a pumpkin cannon, a corn maze, and a large pumpkin-shaped jump pad.

Fall on Jackson farm is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Niederman Family Farm

Niederman Family Farm, located at 5110 LeSourdsville West Chester Road in Liberty Twp., has its annual fall festival underway.

Activities include a pumpkin patch, a 4-acre corn maze, a wagon ride, tug-o-war, a farmer’s obstacle course as well as a concession stand featuring funnel cakes and apple cider shakes. Tickets are $13 and can be purchased online.

Neiderman is open Thursdays through Sundays, with times varying by day.

More information is available on their website, http://niedermanfamilyfarm.com.

