Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Area apartment blaze forces out 8 families

A three-alarm fire destroyed two Liberty Twp. apartments and forced families in six others to abandon their homes Sunday afternoon but no one was injured, say fire officials. The fire, which was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Four Bridges Complex in the 8300 block of Cypress Lane, left two apartment units gutted. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

caption arrowCaption
A three-alarm fire destroyed two Liberty Twp. apartments and forced families in six others to abandon their homes Sunday afternoon but no one was injured, say fire officials. The fire, which was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Four Bridges Complex in the 8300 block of Cypress Lane, left two apartment units gutted. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A three-alarm fire destroyed two Liberty Twp. apartments and forced families in six others to abandon their homes Sunday afternoon but no one was injured, said fire officials.

The fire, which was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Four Bridges Complex in the 8300 block of Cypress Lane, left two apartment units gutted but caused mainly smoke and water damage in six other units.

Fire crews from five area departments joined Liberty Twp. firefighters in battling the blaze at the two-story building, located near the intersection of Bethany and Butler-Warren Roads, said Liberty Battalion Chief Jason Knollman.

Neither apartment residents nor firefighters were injured but the cost of damages are still being determined, said Knollman.

“The apartment of origin is pretty much burnt through and the roof collapsed,” said Knollman.

The blaze took about one hour to get the fire under control, he said.

“The American Red Cross, the management of the apartment complex and a local church took care of finding them (families) places to stay,” he said.

Knollman said two apartment units were uninhabitable after the fire but the families in the other six apartments were allowed to go in and retrieve belongings.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation, he said.

In Other News
1
Gas prices soar throughout Tri-State; national average breaks $4 per...
2
Parts of region experience flooding after heavy rains overnight and...
3
Operation Pumpkin dates set; New weigh-off partner joins committee
4
Man who drowned in West Chester pond discovered by person walking dog
5
Middletown city leader leaving for job in Union Twp.

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top