Area apartment blaze forces out 8 families

A three-alarm fire destroyed two Liberty Twp. apartments and forced families in six others to abandon their homes Sunday afternoon but no one was injured, said fire officials.
The fire, which was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Four Bridges Complex in the 8300 block of Cypress Lane, left two apartment units gutted but caused mainly smoke and water damage in six other units.
Fire crews from five area departments joined Liberty Twp. firefighters in battling the blaze at the two-story building, located near the intersection of Bethany and Butler-Warren Roads, said Liberty Battalion Chief Jason Knollman.
Neither apartment residents nor firefighters were injured but the cost of damages are still being determined, said Knollman.
“The apartment of origin is pretty much burnt through and the roof collapsed,” said Knollman.
The blaze took about one hour to get the fire under control, he said.
“The American Red Cross, the management of the apartment complex and a local church took care of finding them (families) places to stay,” he said.
Knollman said two apartment units were uninhabitable after the fire but the families in the other six apartments were allowed to go in and retrieve belongings.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation, he said.
About the Author