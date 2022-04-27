ArBeer Day event at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard spotlights need for tree conservation

Hamilton also has a lot of breweries, and Hamilton’s Urban Backyard is one of the places in town that has a lot of local and area breweries on tap, and they have a family-friendly outdoor space that’s right in the heart of Hamilton, she said.

Dave Ernst, who own’s Hamilton’s Urban Backyard with his wife, Emily, and Jeff and Gina Bucalo said, “Everything we’ve tried to do with Hamilton’s Urban Backyard has been focused on the community, and we support local businesses.”

For example, our tap wall is all Southwest Ohio, local craft beers with Municipal Brew Works, and Fretboard probably being our top two sellers, which are right across the river from us, he said, we have local wine and spirits, including Hanover Wines from Hanover Winery.

This is the first year for the event. Butler Soil & Water Conservation District and Hamilton’s Urban Backyard will be passing out free saplings for residents to plant, including Red Oak and Red Bud trees, and they will also be handing out ArBeer Day T-shirts. Giveaways will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We picked native trees and one’s that would be good in urban areas, So that’s why we picked the Red Oak and Red Bud trees,” Crout said.

Sponsors of the event include Third Eye Brewing Company, MadTree Brewing, Cartridge Brewing, FretBoard Brewing Company, Rhinegeist Brewery, Northern Row Brewery & Distillery, Rebel Mettle Brewery, Billy Yanks Restaurant and Bourbon Bar, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, Luke’s Custom Cakes, Sonder Brewing and Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Homes.

“With Arbor Day, and trying to beautify their homes, and the community, we hope people will come out to receive a tree, get it planted, and continue to beautify Hamilton,” Ernst said.

Drink specials will be offered during the event. Food trucks on site will include Rock N Rolls and MamaBear’s Mac. There will also be photo opportunities available, and those who post photos planting their trees on Facebook will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win two, $25 gift cards.

Hamilton has been recognized as a “Tree City USA” community for nearly two decades.

How to go

What: ArBeer Day

When: 4-7 p.m. Friday. There will also be live music after 7 p.m.

Where: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, 501 Main St. in Hamilton

Cost: Free admission. Giveaways while supplies last. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

More Info.: www.facebook.com/hamiltonsurbanbackyard. ArBeer Day will be held the same day as Arbor Day. For more about the Arbor Day Foundation: arborday.org/trees/treefacts