Apartments expansion along I-75 corridor in Middletown continues

Austin Carmony, vice president of development for Kendall Property Group, said construction is estimated to be complete around the end of November for the complex’s last two buildings, which each hold 11 apartments.

Some apartments have been ready to rent since spring 2024, and its first residents moved in around that time. A total 319 apartments are on the 40-acre site. An outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour gym and onsite dog park are also available. Floorplans for the apartments range from 546 to 1,449 square feet. Prices range from $1,210 for a one-bed, one-bath to $2,230 for a three-bed, two-bath. Carmony said the site was chosen for its “great proximity to services, employment hubs, retail and entertainment.” “As Dayton and Cincinnati continue to grow together along the I-75 corridor, the development is well positioned for the long term,” he said.

Nearly 300 more apartments are coming south of the Echo Ridge development.

Hallmark Communities has plans to construct 288 apartments at Renaissance Pointe off Union Road.

A final development plan was approved by the city’s planning commission in May.

Middletown City Planner Claire Fetters-Binegar said the development will set a “standard for all future multi-family developments going forward for the city.”

Columbus-based Hallmark Communities and engineer Bayer Becker made the request for the development, called Gateway Lofts, which will be constructed in the southwestern section of Renaissance Pointe, according to city documents.

The 288 units will sit on a total of just over eight acres in seven, three-story apartment buildings.

Additional buildings including a clubhouse, a pool with a pool building, maintenance building, two pickleball courts, fitness center and mail kiosk are planned.

Northwest of Echo Ridge Apartments, 92.5 acres of land are ready for development. Duke Energy recently chose the 92.5-acre Union Ren Farms land for its 2025 Site Readiness Program. The site has access to the Middletown water and sewer; potential for a 15-year, 100% enterprise zone property tax exemption; and flexible zoning.