Hear from Middletown City Council candidates in 2 forums next week

41 minutes ago
Two public forums for Middletown City Council candidates are planned for Monday and Wednesday ahead of the Nov. 4 election.

The first will be held Monday at the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center, which is nearing completion on its renovation and expansion.

Middletown’s NAACP chapter is presenting the forum, along with the Middletown Ministerial Alliance and Hightowers Petroleum Co. Kevin S. Aldridge is hosting.

It will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 800 Lafayette Ave.

On Wednesday, another forum will be held at the Miriam Knoll Center at Miami University Middletown.

It is being organized by The Chamber of Commerce Serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton; the Miami Student newspaper; and Miami University Menard Family Center for Democracy.

Student journalists from the Miami Student will moderate the forum.

It will start at 5:30 p.m. at 4200 N. University Blvd.

City council candidates Paul Lolli, Joe Mulligan, Scotty Robertson and Larri Silas will be at both forums.

In addition to Middletown City Council, the three organizations have planned a forum for Trenton City Council and Edgewood School Board candidates starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.

It will be at the Edgewood High School auditorium (3045 Busenbark Road, St. Clair Twp.).

A forum will also be held for Monroe City Council and Monroe Local School Board starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Monroe City Council chambers (233 S. Main St.).

The deadline to register to vote in this election is Oct. 6, which can be done until 9 p.m. at the Butler County Board of Elections, or at any time that day online at olvr.ohiosos.gov. Early voting starts on Oct. 7.

