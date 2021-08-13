Another southwest Ohio suspect charged in U.S. Capitol riot: What we know today

The U.S. Department of Justice said David Mehaffie, 62, or Kettering made an initial appearance Thursday in court. A phone message left for him by the Dayton Daily News wasn’t returned. An attorney for Mehaffie wasn’t listed in the case docket.

Mehaffie faces charges that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and aiding and abetting, according to a court record filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.