Annual Hamilpalooza this weekend features beirgarten and popular local performers

Every year, Hamilpalooza organizers want to kick things up a notch.

For the 2023 rendition of the annual festival at Marcum Park, it may be kicked up two notches.

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Dan Bates said the one-day festival will see an upgrade in entertainment, saying the two performers ― Michelle Robinson and Justin Back ― may be “the best entertainment we’ve ever had, so we’re thrilled about that.”

Robinson recently performed at the Voices of America Country Music Festival in West Chester Twp., and Bates said Back, a welding instructor, has become a well-known local country music artist.

Hamilpalooza was started six years ago by the chamber as a way for businesses to reach out to consumers. Bates said the chamber had provided a lot of opportunities for businesses to reach out to each other, but not really something that would connect them to consumers. The event is modeled off the “That Spring Thing” Hometown Expo presented by the Springboro Chamber of Commerce.

And the biggest benefactors for Hamilaplooza are the businesses and that may not be chamber members, like home-based business owners, Mary K or Avon representatives, or crafters.

“That’s what really started Hamilpalooza, so we try to honor that,” Bates said. “Anybody can participate, but really, it’s an opportunity for businesses, nonprofits, and services to get in front of 4,000 to 5,000 consumers that may have never gotten in front of before.”

The second notch being kicked up at Hamilpalooza 2023 is its biergarten. Last year, the biergarten consisted of tables and chairs, but this year, Bates said, “it will be more of an environment with umbrella tables and people will be able to sit there and buy a beverage from the brick-and-mortar businesses while they listen to great entertainment.”

Marcum Park and the surrounding businesses are in one of the state’s largest, if not the largest, Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, districts. Hamilpalooza runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday in downtown on the streets around Marcum Park.

HAMILPALOOZA FOOD VENDORS

There are a handful of registered food trucks and vendors that will be at this Saturday’s Hamilpalooza, and include:

Amaizing Grace Kettle Corn

Butler Tech Food Truck

Chester’s Pizza

Don Tacos Mexican Food Truck

Kona Ice

M.A.D.D. Mark’s

Sundae Skool Bus

The Dawghouse

RECESS NIGHT

Following Hamilpalooza, the free opening night of “Recess: Act Your Age” at The Strauss Gallery from 6 to 11 p.m. The gallery is at 220 High St. in downtown Hamilton. The exhibit is on display until Oct. 15.