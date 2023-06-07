Annual Cruise-In For Kids event returns to Joe Nuxhall fields for 9th time

The event is chaired by Steve Crain and Ken Rhodus, and has more than a dozen volunteers on the committee.

Registration for participating cars, trucks, and motorcycles is $20, and general admission to the event is free. Last year, more than 200 vehicles were featured during the event.

Throughout the day, the event will feature music, raffles, door prizes, and a split-the-pot contest, with all proceeds benefitting the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. Food from Hammann’s Catering, Chester’s Pizza, and Flubs will be available throughout the event.

Joey The Can-Do Kangaroo, the mascot at The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, will also make an appearance with copies of the companion children’s book also available for purchase.

The 9th annual Cruise-In For Kids Car Show opens for registration at 9 a.m. (no early registration permitted) on June 25 at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. The first 100 entries will receive a complimentary dash plaque. Registration closes at noon. Judging will take place from noon to 3 p.m. with trophies awarded to the top 40 entries in various categories.

The event will take place rain or shine.

For more information on the car show or the Miracle League Fields, visit www.nuxhallmiracleleague.org.