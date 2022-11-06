Annual concert today benefits Open Door Food Pantry

Other special guests will include Rev. Dr. John Lewis, Emily Clements and Tyler Bentley, Conductor Robyn Lana, Cincinnati Youth Choir Bel Canto, Conductor Scott Wyatt of The Butler Philharmonic Chorus, Voci di Amici – The Alumni Choir of CYC and the Hamilton Community Worship Circle.

“This is a really popular concert. The Presbyterian Church is quite big, and it definitely fills up. People always look forward to the concert and it’s a well-run event,” Reardon said.

Open Door Food Pantry is located at 800 S. Front St. in downtown Hamilton. As a vital part of the community, its mission is to provide emergency food for anyone in Butler County. Prior to COVID-19, Open Door Food Pantry served more than 800 people a month. Currently, the pantry is seeing more than 300 people come in each month.

“For many of our people, we are one of the only ways for them to get food,” Reardon said.

Open Door Food Pantry, a “choice pantry,” is open Mon., Tues., and Wed. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pantry typically stocks items such as canned goods, breakfast cereal, rice, beans and boxed meals like macaroni and cheese and spaghetti. Donations support the mission of Open Door Food Pantry. Open Door Food Pantry is a member of the Shared Harvest Food Bank’s network of pantries.

“We’re right across the street from the projects, right here in this neighborhood, and we know that people just don’t have food. They can come in once a month for food, but sometimes, people will just walk in and say, I know I’m not due to get food yet, but I’m completely out…People really are in need,” Reardon said.

How to go

What: Open Door Food Pantry Annual Spiritual Music Concert featuring The Butler Philharmonic Chorus

When: 3 p.m. today, Nov. 6

Where: The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, 23 S. Front St., downtown Hamilton

Cost: Free. A freewill offering will be accepted. No tickets are required. To mail a monetary donation, contact Open Door Food Pantry at P.O. Box 211, Hamilton, OH 45012

More info: www.opendoorfoodpantry.org