Angelic Crystal Treasures shop opens in Hamilton

HAMILTON — Jennifer Douglas, who practices angelic crystal healing, has opened Angelic Crystal Treasures at the former Hamilton Municipal Building, 20 High St., in October.
The shop mainly sells crystals, but also offers handmade gifts and vintage treasures.
The shop came about because clients who underwent her therapies would want crystals afterward that they could take home.
“So it seemed like a natural thing to do,” Douglas said. The shop is in Suite 121 and in the Heritage Hall part of the municipal building, and can be reached from the entrance that faces west, toward the Great Miami River. Her crystal therapy is in Suite 124.
She not only sells a variety of large and small crystals, but also tumblers that can be used to polish and round them, and jewelry made from them. Some are carved into shapes of animals, guitars and angels, among other things. She also paints and makes art out of driftwood and branches she finds during walks in the woods.
The shop currently is open these hours:
- Fridays from 1-9 p.m.;
- Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and
- During special downtown events.
Douglas also has an online shop at AngelicGiftsbyATL.etsy.com.
Douglas has been practicing angelic crystal therapy about a year but has been a Reiki master “most of my life — I’ve just done it as a private thing, not as an actual business,” she said.
Angelic crystal healing involves energy healing, a clearing and balancing of the body’s chakras. She builds a crystal grid around the person “and activate that, and help connect all of your chakras.”
She also offers sound therapy, which involves tuning forks and crystal sound bowls to “help align the frequencies in your body,” Douglas said, to help a person’s health and attitude.
Douglas has lived in Hamilton since age 5, and is a 1991 Hamilton High School graduate.
Angelic crystal therapy “helps you hear more clearly the messages from your angels, that they are speaking with you,” she said.
Her basic advice for people interested in purchasing crystals: It’s best to visit the shop and see which crystals they best connect with. Also, clear quartz is a good type to start with, because, “it works with raising your vibration, it can work with depression, it can work with healing, it works with all seven chakras. If you’re just getting started, I would recommend starting off with a beautiful clear quartz crystal.”
Her website is www.atlactherapy.com. Her number is (513) 439-0300.
About the Author