AMP House Brewing in Hamilton to include restaurant; slated to open in 2023

The proposed AMP House Brewing, which plans to open in a former Hamilton electric substation building on Maple Avenue, now plans to open with a restaurant. Earlier hopes of opening in early 2022 have been pushed back to the end of the year.
The company plans to close on the property this spring, a date that was postponed because of construction, delays. The purchase from Hamilton was delayed “because part of the deal is, when you get the property, you have to be open for business in a certain number of months,” said Greg Snow, of Fairfield, one of three co-owners.
The brew system is ready to go, but plans are now bigger for the property at 514 Maple Ave. The parent company, Great Miami Brewing Co. LLC, is working with a chef to design a kitchen for what now is to be a restaurant.
The plan is to offer “good food at a good price,” Snow said.
“We’ve locked in the CSX property around us and property-wise,” Snow said. “We got a really favorable sale price from them.”
The company also is speaking with investors.
Snow, a Fairfield High School Class of 1976 graduate, has 30 years experience with brewing business. He most recently worked as a contract brewer for Dead Low Brewing in Cincinnati, near Coney Island.
He plans to offer a wider variety than would be expected from a micro-brewery of refreshing American-style lagers and light beers that he believes should be popular with the 10,000-plus crowds that will visit the immense Spooky Nook indoor sports complex many weekends through the year.
One reason the company is enthusiastic about buying the substation building is its soon-to-be neighbor, the historic train station built by the Cincinnati, Hamilton & Dayton Railroad, which now is located along Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The city plans to move the station’s two buildings early next year onto foundations that will be created for them at 409 Maple Ave.
History buffs have said the station not only hosted visits by presidents Abraham Lincoln, Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower, but also by Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Herbert Hoover.
