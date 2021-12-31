Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

AMP House Brewing in Hamilton to include restaurant; slated to open in 2023

The former electric substation at 514 Maple Ave. in Hamilton could be redeveloped. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
caption arrowCaption
The former electric substation at 514 Maple Ave. in Hamilton could be redeveloped. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Mike Rutledge
31 minutes ago

The proposed AMP House Brewing, which plans to open in a former Hamilton electric substation building on Maple Avenue, now plans to open with a restaurant. Earlier hopes of opening in early 2022 have been pushed back to the end of the year.

The company plans to close on the property this spring, a date that was postponed because of construction, delays. The purchase from Hamilton was delayed “because part of the deal is, when you get the property, you have to be open for business in a certain number of months,” said Greg Snow, of Fairfield, one of three co-owners.

The brew system is ready to go, but plans are now bigger for the property at 514 Maple Ave. The parent company, Great Miami Brewing Co. LLC, is working with a chef to design a kitchen for what now is to be a restaurant.

The plan is to offer “good food at a good price,” Snow said.

“We’ve locked in the CSX property around us and property-wise,” Snow said. “We got a really favorable sale price from them.”

The company also is speaking with investors.

ExploreNew microbrewery planned for Hamilton at former electric substation near downtown

Snow, a Fairfield High School Class of 1976 graduate, has 30 years experience with brewing business. He most recently worked as a contract brewer for Dead Low Brewing in Cincinnati, near Coney Island.

He plans to offer a wider variety than would be expected from a micro-brewery of refreshing American-style lagers and light beers that he believes should be popular with the 10,000-plus crowds that will visit the immense Spooky Nook indoor sports complex many weekends through the year.

caption arrowCaption
Here's an interior shot of Hamilton's former Electric Substation No. 2 on Maple Avenue, which Amp House Brewing plans to convert into a micro-brewery. PROVIDED

Here's an interior shot of Hamilton's former Electric Substation No. 2 on Maple Avenue, which Amp House Brewing plans to convert into a micro-brewery. PROVIDED
caption arrowCaption
Here's an interior shot of Hamilton's former Electric Substation No. 2 on Maple Avenue, which Amp House Brewing plans to convert into a micro-brewery. PROVIDED

One reason the company is enthusiastic about buying the substation building is its soon-to-be neighbor, the historic train station built by the Cincinnati, Hamilton & Dayton Railroad, which now is located along Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The city plans to move the station’s two buildings early next year onto foundations that will be created for them at 409 Maple Ave.

ExploreHamilton council votes to save both buildings of historic CSX train station

History buffs have said the station not only hosted visits by presidents Abraham Lincoln, Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower, but also by Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Herbert Hoover.

In Other News
1
Miami University professor honored for work that secured $2.5M grant
2
‘Baby Bearcats’ get onesies to support UC in Cotton Bowl
3
Weekend weather: Rain becomes widespread Saturday; Light snow possible...
4
How the UC Bearcats football team got to this historic game in the...
5
Chubby Howard remembered as steel guitar hall of famer, storied radio...

About the Author

Follow Mike Rutledge on facebookFollow Mike Rutledge on twitter

Have covered government and politics for 35 years in Ohio and Kentucky

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top