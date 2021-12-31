AMP House Brewing in Hamilton to include restaurant; slated to open in 2023

The company also is speaking with investors.

Snow, a Fairfield High School Class of 1976 graduate, has 30 years experience with brewing business. He most recently worked as a contract brewer for Dead Low Brewing in Cincinnati, near Coney Island.

He plans to offer a wider variety than would be expected from a micro-brewery of refreshing American-style lagers and light beers that he believes should be popular with the 10,000-plus crowds that will visit the immense Spooky Nook indoor sports complex many weekends through the year.

Here's an interior shot of Hamilton's former Electric Substation No. 2 on Maple Avenue, which Amp House Brewing plans to convert into a micro-brewery. PROVIDED

One reason the company is enthusiastic about buying the substation building is its soon-to-be neighbor, the historic train station built by the Cincinnati, Hamilton & Dayton Railroad, which now is located along Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The city plans to move the station’s two buildings early next year onto foundations that will be created for them at 409 Maple Ave.

History buffs have said the station not only hosted visits by presidents Abraham Lincoln, Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower, but also by Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Herbert Hoover.