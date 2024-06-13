‘American Pickers’ searching for filming locations in this area

Ball said the Pickers only stop at private collections, not stores, museums or anything open to the public.

“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” Ball said.

Interested collectors should send their name, phone number, location and a description of their collection with photos to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.

The “American Pickers” television show has aired since 2010 and there have been 25 seasons. It was considered a surprise hit for the History Channel — it had the highest debut at that time since “Ice Road Truckers” in 2007.

The current cast features Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby, Robbie Wolfe and “Jersey Jon” Szalay. Original cast member Frank Fritz did not return to the show in 2021.

Contact this staff writer at kasey.turman@coxinc.com.