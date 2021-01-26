Amazon truck driver treated and released after Butler County crash, receives two citations

A Missouri truck driver was treated and released from a local hospital after receiving minor injuries after his Amazon semi tractor-trailer tipped over blocking a lane on Interstate 75 north near the Ohio 63 interchange Monday afternoon.
According to Lt. Chuck O’Byron, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon post commander, said Donald Freeman, 55, of St. Charles, Mo., was driving the semi when it tipped over at mile marker 27.5 just north of the rest area about 2:06 p.m. Monday
O’Bryon said troopers are still trying to determine if the crash was caused because of medical condition of the driver or if the driver fell asleep.
Freeman was cited for not having a current Commercial Driver License and for failure to control, O’Bryon said.
O’Bryon said the crash blocked the two right lanes for 20 to 30 minutes and the right lane was blocked for about an hour while crews worked to move the semi. He said I-75 north was not completely shut down but it did create a two-mile backup due to the closing of those lanes at the crash site.