Alleged threats against Madison school student made by sixth graders

The school district was made aware of the threat the night it was reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, according to Staggs.

An incident report from the sheriff’s office says a deputy on Tuesday night responded to a Madison Twp. home for a harassment report. There, they spoke to a father who showed them a group chat between 14 people discussing how they would kill his child.

Staggs said he could not comment on individual disciplinary actions, but told Journal-News “all students that were involved in the threat have been disciplined.”

“We have a code of conduct, and there are certain disciplines for certain offenses. Obviously, in this case, making a threat toward another student ... the discipline will be serious.”

Staggs could not comment on whether this would be through suspension, expulsion or other disciplinary actions.

The superintendent said counseling or support would be provided to students on an as-needed basis.

“Safety is our priority,” Staggs said. “We take these things very, very serious, and we will take all steps to make sure that our students and staff are safe at Madison.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office did not respond immediately to questions on whether there had been any arrests made regarding the threats.

Madison Local School District first posted on social media Wednesday that the district was aware of social media posts regarding “a potential threat toward Madison today.”

WCPO received photos of the group text, which is described in detail in the incident report.

In the chat, the report says that one person asks, “Can we kill him,” and then said, “yes we will kill him tomorrow.”

Photos obtained by WCPO 9 show another person responding, “Okay so we’re are we all meeting to kill him?”

“I have a bunch of woods behind my backyard. If we want to bury him there,” the first person says.

The incident report says the two also discussed ambushing him at his home.

“I will kill you, you hippo ugly no friend rat,” the report says one person wrote.

The two also discuss weapons they can bring, including a pocket knife, metal bats and a gun.

The incident report says the discussion to kill the boy appears to be “over the girlfriend of the victim breaking up with him.”

In a social media post, one of the children who is accused of being in the group chat mentions that they are in trouble with the school and references a suspension as a “free vacation.”