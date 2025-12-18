Investigation underway after photos show group chat discussing plans to kill Madison school student

“The district is actively addressing the situation and has taken appropriate steps to ensure the safety of our students and employees,” the statement says. “We appreciate your cooperation and support as we prioritize the well-being of our school community.”

An incident report from the sheriff’s office says a deputy on Tuesday night responded to a Madison Twp. home for a harassment report. There, they spoke to a father who showed them a group chat between 14 people discussing how they would kill his child.

WCPO received photos of the group text, which is described in detail in the incident report.

In the chat, the report says that one person asks, “Can we kill him,” and then said, “yes we will kill him tomorrow.”

Photos obtained by WCPO 9 show another person responding, “Okay so we’re are we all meeting to kill him?”

“I have a bunch of woods behind my backyard. If we want to bury him there,” the first person says.

The incident report says the two also discussed ambushing him at his home.

“I will kill you, you hippo ugly no friend rat,” the report says one person wrote.

The two also discuss weapons they can bring, including a pocket knife, metal bats and a gun.

The incident report says the discussion to kill the boy appears to be “over the girlfriend of the victim breaking up with him.”

School officials did not provide specifics, only saying that they are working with law enforcement to address the situation. In a social media post, one of the children who is accused of being in the group chat mentions that they are in trouble with the school and references a suspension as a “free vacation.”