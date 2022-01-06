Alcohol at Oxford Senior Center events no longer requires city council approval

Council’s agenda on Dec. 7 had first reading of an ordinance amending the existing ordinance with second reading and approval Dec. 21.

Referring to the November meeting when the topic came up, City Manager Doug Elliott said this ordinance was being brought up at the suggestion of Council.

“The consensus of Council was that the city manager should have the authority to approve such a request,” he said.

The November discussion had included a question of whether to make such a change for all city facilities, but when the ordinance was brought to the agenda, Elliott suggested it only apply to the Senior Center, which is city-owned and the only facility for which requests had been made in the past.

“This is the one facility for which we have had requests. I do not think we want to start that at the pool. I do not think we want to start that at the Freedom Festival (Independence Day celebration),” Elliott said. “At this time, I’m not suggesting this for any other facilities.”

He emphasized this only applies to the Senior Center and does not have any provision for sales of alcoholic beverages. Events like private parties or wedding receptions could get approval for serving alcoholic beverages without the step of going to Council for approval.

City Council approved the ordinance on a unanimous 7-0 vote when it appeared on the Dec. 21 agenda for second reading.