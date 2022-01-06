Alcohol at Oxford Senior Center events no longer requires city council approval

Groups renting the Oxford Senior Center will be able to serve alcoholic beverages at their functions with authorization from the city manager in the future rather than going through an action by City Council.
The ordinance changing the procedure was approved by Council in December.
This will apply only to renters serving alcohol to guests but will not permit sales of alcohol under any circumstances.
The ordinance had allowed such service, without sale, in the past but required an action by City Council to obtain an exemption first. The issue came up in November when a group wanted to serve alcohol to members attending a scheduled Christmas party at the Senior Center.
That was approved but only after discussion as to whether the process could be streamlined to allow the city manager to authorize such routine requests without action by Council but with a report that it had been done.
Council’s agenda on Dec. 7 had first reading of an ordinance amending the existing ordinance with second reading and approval Dec. 21.
Referring to the November meeting when the topic came up, City Manager Doug Elliott said this ordinance was being brought up at the suggestion of Council.
“The consensus of Council was that the city manager should have the authority to approve such a request,” he said.
The November discussion had included a question of whether to make such a change for all city facilities, but when the ordinance was brought to the agenda, Elliott suggested it only apply to the Senior Center, which is city-owned and the only facility for which requests had been made in the past.
“This is the one facility for which we have had requests. I do not think we want to start that at the pool. I do not think we want to start that at the Freedom Festival (Independence Day celebration),” Elliott said. “At this time, I’m not suggesting this for any other facilities.”
He emphasized this only applies to the Senior Center and does not have any provision for sales of alcoholic beverages. Events like private parties or wedding receptions could get approval for serving alcoholic beverages without the step of going to Council for approval.
City Council approved the ordinance on a unanimous 7-0 vote when it appeared on the Dec. 21 agenda for second reading.
