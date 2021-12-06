Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Shortly after 11 a.m., Butler County Sheriff’s deputies and Trenton police officers responded to Kroger on Oxford State Road for the report of a man snatching the purse from an elderly woman inside the store.

The suspect, Derek A. Vaughn, 58, was charged with robbery, a third-degree felony and theft — a fifth-degree felony because of the victim’s age.

New hotel expected to be boon for county and sports complex

Caption Construction continues at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 in Hamilton. The multi-use sports, event, convention, dining and hotel venue features large sports facility on one side with up to 28 basketball courts, concession area, indoor and outdoor turf fields, fitness and training area, climbing area and more. The hotel and event center features a 3-story hotel, restaurant and multiple meeting, event and gathering spaces with large window views of the Great Miami River. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption Construction continues at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 in Hamilton. The multi-use sports, event, convention, dining and hotel venue features large sports facility on one side with up to 28 basketball courts, concession area, indoor and outdoor turf fields, fitness and training area, climbing area and more. The hotel and event center features a 3-story hotel, restaurant and multiple meeting, event and gathering spaces with large window views of the Great Miami River. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

West Chester Twp. officials say residents don’t get too excited when a new hotel comes to town, but those out-of-towners eat and shop locally and will bring even more business countywide when Spooky Nook opens next year.

A new five-story Home 2 Suites by Hilton will soon break ground on Schulz Drive in the township, bringing 112 new hotel rooms. This brings the total complement of hotels up to 19 with 2,240 rooms, which is more than half the total for the entire county.

The new hotel is nearly 20 miles from the giant Spooky Nook sports and convention complex opening next year in Hamilton, but officials say township residents and businesses will reap the benefits.

Police investigate alleged gross sexual imposition by Talawanda staffer

Caption Oxford Police and Talawanda School officials told the Journal-News Monday a student has made allegations of "being touched inappropriately" by a staffer at Talawanda Middle School. The school full-time school employee, who is not being named by police or school officials, has been placed on paid leave, say Talawanda officials. (File Photo\Journal-News) Caption Oxford Police and Talawanda School officials told the Journal-News Monday a student has made allegations of "being touched inappropriately" by a staffer at Talawanda Middle School. The school full-time school employee, who is not being named by police or school officials, has been placed on paid leave, say Talawanda officials. (File Photo\Journal-News)

OXFORD — Police are investigating a local middle school employee, who has been ordered on paid leave, after a Talawanda student reported an allegation of “being touched inappropriately” last week.

According to an Oxford Police incident report obtained Monday by the Journal-News, the complaining student’s allegation was made on Dec. 1, initiating both a police and Talawanda school district investigation.

Police noted in their report they are investigating a claim of “gross sexual imposition” that is alleged to have happened at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Talawanda Middle School at 4030 Oxford Reily Road.

McCrabb: Hamilton is connected to the youngest professional baseball player

Caption Ray Nichting, a standout hitter and outfield for ???, is shown with Reliford, a batboy who pinch hit for Nichting in 1952. SUBMITTED PHOTO Caption Ray Nichting, a standout hitter and outfield for ???, is shown with Reliford, a batboy who pinch hit for Nichting in 1952. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Baseball, like no other sport, is about its history, its stories, and how those are weaved into the fabric of America.

It’s a game, regardless if it’s played on dusty diamonds in front of empty metal bleachers or on manicured grass in sold-out Major League Baseball stadiums, that evokes a certain passion.

This is nearly a 70-year-old baseball tale, and since one of its central characters, a guy named Ray Nichting from Hamilton, died recently at 89, it’s time to reminisce about the significance of what happened on July 19, 1952.

Badin High School teacher among those winning city’s top educator honor

Caption Christina Dennler was recently awarded the Educator of Excellence in the 19th annual Harry T. Wilks Hamilton Celebrates Education program sponsored by the Hamilton Community Foundation. Dennler, who is a former full-time realtor, is now in her sixth year of teaching Spanish I & II at Badin. (Provided Photo\Journal-News) Caption Christina Dennler was recently awarded the Educator of Excellence in the 19th annual Harry T. Wilks Hamilton Celebrates Education program sponsored by the Hamilton Community Foundation. Dennler, who is a former full-time realtor, is now in her sixth year of teaching Spanish I & II at Badin. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

A Spanish teacher at Badin High School is among 19 winners of one of the Hamilton city’s top educator honors.

Christina Dennler was recently awarded the Educator of Excellence for her school in the 19th annual Harry T. Wilks Hamilton Celebrates Education program sponsored by the Hamilton Community Foundation.

Dennler, who is a former full-time realtor, is now in her sixth year of teaching Spanish I & II at Badin.

PHOTOS: German Village Christmas Walk 2021

Caption The German Village Christmas Walk was held Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Hamilton. Businesses and homes were decorated for the holidays and musicians performed to offer a glimpse of German Village Christmas nostalgia. Reesely Pendergest, 8, and Ryder Pendergest, 6, get their picture taken with Santa at the Butler County Historical Society. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption The German Village Christmas Walk was held Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Hamilton. Businesses and homes were decorated for the holidays and musicians performed to offer a glimpse of German Village Christmas nostalgia. Reesely Pendergest, 8, and Ryder Pendergest, 6, get their picture taken with Santa at the Butler County Historical Society. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The German Village Christmas Walk was held Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Hamilton. Businesses and homes were decorated for the holidays and musicians performed to offer a glimpse of German Village Christmas nostalgia.

