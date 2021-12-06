Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Woman shopping inside Kroger has purse snatched; Middletown man arrested
Credit: Submitted photo
A Middletown man is behind bars charged with robbing an elderly woman Sunday morning after a citizen stopped the suspect in a Lemon Twp. store parking lot.
Shortly after 11 a.m., Butler County Sheriff’s deputies and Trenton police officers responded to Kroger on Oxford State Road for the report of a man snatching the purse from an elderly woman inside the store.
The suspect, Derek A. Vaughn, 58, was charged with robbery, a third-degree felony and theft — a fifth-degree felony because of the victim’s age.
New hotel expected to be boon for county and sports complex
Credit: Nick Graham
West Chester Twp. officials say residents don’t get too excited when a new hotel comes to town, but those out-of-towners eat and shop locally and will bring even more business countywide when Spooky Nook opens next year.
A new five-story Home 2 Suites by Hilton will soon break ground on Schulz Drive in the township, bringing 112 new hotel rooms. This brings the total complement of hotels up to 19 with 2,240 rooms, which is more than half the total for the entire county.
The new hotel is nearly 20 miles from the giant Spooky Nook sports and convention complex opening next year in Hamilton, but officials say township residents and businesses will reap the benefits.
Police investigate alleged gross sexual imposition by Talawanda staffer
OXFORD — Police are investigating a local middle school employee, who has been ordered on paid leave, after a Talawanda student reported an allegation of “being touched inappropriately” last week.
According to an Oxford Police incident report obtained Monday by the Journal-News, the complaining student’s allegation was made on Dec. 1, initiating both a police and Talawanda school district investigation.
Police noted in their report they are investigating a claim of “gross sexual imposition” that is alleged to have happened at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Talawanda Middle School at 4030 Oxford Reily Road.
McCrabb: Hamilton is connected to the youngest professional baseball player
Baseball, like no other sport, is about its history, its stories, and how those are weaved into the fabric of America.
It’s a game, regardless if it’s played on dusty diamonds in front of empty metal bleachers or on manicured grass in sold-out Major League Baseball stadiums, that evokes a certain passion.
This is nearly a 70-year-old baseball tale, and since one of its central characters, a guy named Ray Nichting from Hamilton, died recently at 89, it’s time to reminisce about the significance of what happened on July 19, 1952.
Badin High School teacher among those winning city’s top educator honor
A Spanish teacher at Badin High School is among 19 winners of one of the Hamilton city’s top educator honors.
Christina Dennler was recently awarded the Educator of Excellence for her school in the 19th annual Harry T. Wilks Hamilton Celebrates Education program sponsored by the Hamilton Community Foundation.
Dennler, who is a former full-time realtor, is now in her sixth year of teaching Spanish I & II at Badin.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
PHOTOS: German Village Christmas Walk 2021
Credit: Nick Graham
The German Village Christmas Walk was held Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Hamilton. Businesses and homes were decorated for the holidays and musicians performed to offer a glimpse of German Village Christmas nostalgia.