journal-news logo
X

Badin High School teacher wins city’s top educator honor

Christina Dennler was recently awarded the Educator of Excellence in the 19th annual Harry T. Wilks Hamilton Celebrates Education program sponsored by the Hamilton Community Foundation. Dennler, who is a former full-time realtor, is now in her sixth year of teaching Spanish I & II at Badin High School. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)
Caption
Christina Dennler was recently awarded the Educator of Excellence in the 19th annual Harry T. Wilks Hamilton Celebrates Education program sponsored by the Hamilton Community Foundation. Dennler, who is a former full-time realtor, is now in her sixth year of teaching Spanish I & II at Badin High School. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

News
By , Staff Writer
13 minutes ago

A Spanish teacher at Badin High School has won one of the Hamilton city’s top teaching honors.

Christina Dennler was recently awarded the Educator of Excellence in the 19th annual Harry T. Wilks Hamilton Celebrates Education program sponsored by the Hamilton Community Foundation.

Dennler, who is a former full-time realtor, is now in her sixth year of teaching Spanish I & II at Badin.

“I’m very humbled and very grateful (for the honor),” said Dennler in a released statement from the school.

“The students are a blessing here, and I get such great support from the faculty and staff. I love that every day presents itself with new life and new challenges. The energy of the students is contagious. It keeps me youthful,” she said.

Normally the award would have been presented to her during an October recognition ceremony but the recent uptick in coronavirus cases has pushed that event back to a tentative scheduling sometime in the spring of 2022.

Badin will receive a $1,000 grant from the Hamilton Community Foundation in Dennler’s name for use in her Spanish classes.

Badin is Butler County’s only Catholic high school and its enrollment of about 600 students draws from school families in Hamilton and beyond.

ExploreIn the battle of unbeatens, Badin is ready for Chardon

Brian Pendergest, principal of Badin, said “we’re thrilled to have Christina teaching at Badin.”

“She was recommended to us based on her year at (Hamilton’s) St. Peter In Chains school and obviously it has worked out very well. She brings so much passion and enthusiasm to her classes,” said Pendergest.

Dennler, said despite the ongoing pandemic, she is enjoying the current school year and its greater degree of normalcy compared to last school year.

Dennler still keeps her hand in the real estate business — she and her husband, Aaron, have restored and sold several houses over the years before the pandemic quieted those efforts.

She enjoys spending time with family — she is the guardian to a trio of nieces and nephews — and is a runner, now training for a half-marathon.

“Every day is a blessing,” Dennler said. “The relations with the students are special. At Badin, we’re able to live out our faith and share that with the students.”

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Archdiocese releases final Beacons of Light ‘families’ map
2
A roundup of events happening in Southwest Ohio
3
Shared Harvest Food Bank in need of volunteers as well as financial...
4
Spooky Nook, B Street work progresses
5
McCrabb: Hamilton is connected to the youngest professional baseball...

About the Author

ajc.com

Michael D. Clark
Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top