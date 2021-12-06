Badin High School teacher wins city’s top educator honor

Normally the award would have been presented to her during an October recognition ceremony but the recent uptick in coronavirus cases has pushed that event back to a tentative scheduling sometime in the spring of 2022.

Badin will receive a $1,000 grant from the Hamilton Community Foundation in Dennler’s name for use in her Spanish classes.

Badin is Butler County’s only Catholic high school and its enrollment of about 600 students draws from school families in Hamilton and beyond.

Brian Pendergest, principal of Badin, said “we’re thrilled to have Christina teaching at Badin.”

“She was recommended to us based on her year at (Hamilton’s) St. Peter In Chains school and obviously it has worked out very well. She brings so much passion and enthusiasm to her classes,” said Pendergest.

Dennler, said despite the ongoing pandemic, she is enjoying the current school year and its greater degree of normalcy compared to last school year.

Dennler still keeps her hand in the real estate business — she and her husband, Aaron, have restored and sold several houses over the years before the pandemic quieted those efforts.

She enjoys spending time with family — she is the guardian to a trio of nieces and nephews — and is a runner, now training for a half-marathon.

“Every day is a blessing,” Dennler said. “The relations with the students are special. At Badin, we’re able to live out our faith and share that with the students.”