Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Butler Tech last week unveiled a new driver’s examination test site in Liberty Twp. for those adults seeking to earn their commercial driver’s license (CDL).

“Over the past year, we increased our training capacity in Butler County as well as opening a Batavia campus (Clermont County) for additional training,” said Nick Linberg, executive director of strategic programming at Butler Tech.

Cleveland-Cliffs reports record third quarter; stocks skyrocket

Caption Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs rewarded its investors Friday when stocks skyrocketed after record third-quarter earnings were released by the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.

Cleveland-Cliffs, which purchased AK Steel in Middletown for $1.1 billion in 2020, reported revenue surged 265% to $6 billion; net income jumped to $1.3 billion from $2 million in the same quarter in 2020; and earnings per share shot up to $2.33 from a loss of $0.02 last year.

By Friday afternoon, stocks were at $23.85, or an increase of 12.74%

Major Butler County police agencies seek funds for new body cameras

Caption Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones photographed on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The three largest law enforcement agencies in Butler County have applied for grants to implement body camera programs, including Sheriff Richard Jones, who has resisted using the technology until now.

Jones has applied for about $280,000 in state grant funds to implement a body camera program that would cost approximately $172,000 annually to run, according to Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer. Jones told the Journal-News if the grant is denied — only $10 million is available over two years — he will not pursue the program.

“No I’m not excited about the cameras and if they turn me down that’s okay,” Jones said. “Hell I can hardly buy bullets and gas for my police cars and I hardly got enough money to feed my prisoners let alone an added burden that does no good at all.”

Painful memory leads to new U.S. map in Fairfield school playground

Caption Vincent Ariss, now a senior at Butler Tech, wanted to reach back and help younger students at his old school - Fairfield North Elementary - with a subject that frustrated him as a grade schooler - American geography. Specifically, Ariss (far left, pictured in an aerial drone photo) wanted to help students learn the states so he and others painted a giant map of America on the playground of his former school. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

For area high school senior Vincent Ariss, underperforming in elementary school years ago on a geography test requiring him to label America’s 50 states is still a painful memory.

Ariss, now a Fairfield High School senior at Butler Tech, recently wondered how he could spare today’s elementary students the same frustration.

He then came up with an idea to turn the nation’s map of states into a giant, colorful and fun feature at his former grade school’s playground.

High school football playoffs: First-round games for Butler County schools

Caption Lakota East running back Nick Rabin carries the ball during their football game against Lakota West Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Lakota West won 34-7. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the first round of the football playoffs, with 448 schools qualifying for the 50th annual postseason tournament.

Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m. The first and second round games are hosted by the better seeded team. Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals).

Division I, II, III and IV games are Friday, October 29.

Division V, VI and VII games are Saturday, October 30.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Middletown seniors paint their parking spaces for the 2021-22 school year

Caption Middletown High School Seniors painted their parking lot spaces for the '21-22 school year. CONTRIBUTED

Middletown High School Seniors painted their parking lot spaces for the ‘21-22 school year. AMY BURZYNSKI

