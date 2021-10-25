Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Butler Tech opens new truck driver license testing site to speed more into the workforce
An area career school has opened a new facility to better speed more graduates into truck driving jobs as the region and nation continue to scramble to fill those positions.
Butler Tech last week unveiled a new driver’s examination test site in Liberty Twp. for those adults seeking to earn their commercial driver’s license (CDL).
“Over the past year, we increased our training capacity in Butler County as well as opening a Batavia campus (Clermont County) for additional training,” said Nick Linberg, executive director of strategic programming at Butler Tech.
Cleveland-Cliffs reports record third quarter; stocks skyrocket
Cleveland-Cliffs rewarded its investors Friday when stocks skyrocketed after record third-quarter earnings were released by the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.
Cleveland-Cliffs, which purchased AK Steel in Middletown for $1.1 billion in 2020, reported revenue surged 265% to $6 billion; net income jumped to $1.3 billion from $2 million in the same quarter in 2020; and earnings per share shot up to $2.33 from a loss of $0.02 last year.
By Friday afternoon, stocks were at $23.85, or an increase of 12.74%
Major Butler County police agencies seek funds for new body cameras
The three largest law enforcement agencies in Butler County have applied for grants to implement body camera programs, including Sheriff Richard Jones, who has resisted using the technology until now.
Jones has applied for about $280,000 in state grant funds to implement a body camera program that would cost approximately $172,000 annually to run, according to Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer. Jones told the Journal-News if the grant is denied — only $10 million is available over two years — he will not pursue the program.
“No I’m not excited about the cameras and if they turn me down that’s okay,” Jones said. “Hell I can hardly buy bullets and gas for my police cars and I hardly got enough money to feed my prisoners let alone an added burden that does no good at all.”
Painful memory leads to new U.S. map in Fairfield school playground
For area high school senior Vincent Ariss, underperforming in elementary school years ago on a geography test requiring him to label America’s 50 states is still a painful memory.
Ariss, now a Fairfield High School senior at Butler Tech, recently wondered how he could spare today’s elementary students the same frustration.
He then came up with an idea to turn the nation’s map of states into a giant, colorful and fun feature at his former grade school’s playground.
High school football playoffs: First-round games for Butler County schools
Credit: Nick Graham
The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the first round of the football playoffs, with 448 schools qualifying for the 50th annual postseason tournament.
Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m. The first and second round games are hosted by the better seeded team. Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals).
Division I, II, III and IV games are Friday, October 29.
Division V, VI and VII games are Saturday, October 30.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
PHOTOS: Middletown seniors paint their parking spaces for the 2021-22 school year
Middletown High School Seniors painted their parking lot spaces for the ‘21-22 school year. AMY BURZYNSKI