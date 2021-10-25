journal-news logo
High school football playoffs: First-round games for Butler County schools

Lakota West running back Cameron Goode carries the ball during their football game against Lakota East Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Lakota West won 34-7. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Caption
Lakota West running back Cameron Goode carries the ball during their football game against Lakota East Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Lakota West won 34-7. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
5 hours ago

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the first round of the football playoffs, with 448 schools qualifying for the 50th annual postseason tournament.

Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m. The first and second round games are hosted by the better seeded team. Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals).

Division I, II, III and IV games are Friday, October 29.

Division V, VI and VII games are Saturday, October 30.

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Games listed with regional seed and overall record.

Division 1, Region 4

15 Hamilton (2-6) at 2 Cincinnati St. Xavier (8-2)

14 Cincinnati West Clermont (2-8) at 3 Lakota West (8-1)

12 Cincinnati Sycamore (5-5) at 5 Lakota East (7-3)

9 Mason (4-6) at 8 Fairfield (5-4)

Division II, Region 8

12 Sidney (5-5) at 5 Edgewood (7-2)

Division III, Region 12

16 Butler (3-6) at 1 Badin (9-0)

15 Alter (5-5) at 2 Monroe (8-2)

13 Chaminade Julienne (3-5) at 4 Ross (7-2)

