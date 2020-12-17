Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, the world’s wealthiest man who amassed most of his fortune through Amazon, this week announced another $4.2 billion of her fortune was going to hundreds of charities, particularly those that help women and minorities.

“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty,” Scott wrote. “Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”

Woman charged with shooting death of 16-year-old in Hamilton

A woman is charged with reckless homicide for the shooting death of Bennie Shaun Boggs this morning in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with the death of a teenage boy this morning at a Hamilton residence.

Aerial Katelynn Brazzell, 21, is charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr., 16.

Boggs, of Campbell Drive, died after apparently being shot in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue at 1:20 a.m., police said.

911 caller: Man pretending to be police officer tried to rape me in West Chester

West Chester police and firefighters responded to a fatal crash at Cox Road and Liberty Way in West Chester Twp. Monday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2017.GREG LYNCH / STAFF

A woman who called West Chester police Wednesday morning claimed a man impersonating a police officer beat and tried to rape her after a traffic stop on Union Centre Boulevard.

“I was just on Union Centre Road and I was stopped by someone that had like police lights on, he said he was a police officer,” the female caller tearfully told the dispatcher. “He came into my car, hit me and then he tried to rape me.”

She started to tell the dispatcher the man said he would do something to her if she tried to call anyone, but the dispatcher interrupted her by asking where she had been on Union Centre. She said she was in the Auto Zone parking lot.

Middletown’s Manchester Hotel project awarded $4M in state historic tax credits

The future of the Manchester Inn building has been vacant for years and the the city of Middletown has notified an Illinois developer that they are proceeding with plans to reacquire the Manchester Inn and Sonshine Buildings through a default/reverter clause in the development agreement. The city notified developer William Grau about its intentions on Oct. 4. The city says Grau has not completed the development within the timeframe agreed to. In a Dec. 3 response from Grau’s Cincinnati-based attorney Taylor Trout, said the city has failed to live up to its contractual obligations and the time clock has not started due to a number of delays caused by the city. A Dec. 5 meeting to discuss the matter was cancelled by the city who wanted some additional time to review Grau’s response. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Manchester Inn in Middletown has sat empty for years, but a long-awaited development could be on the horizon.

The Ohio Development Services Agency announced that the project, which also includes the adjacent Snider Ford/Sonshine building, was awarded a $4 million historic tax credit.

The agency awarded more than $26.5 million in Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits for the rehabilitation of 51 historic buildings. Together, the projects are expected to leverage approximately $259 million in private investments in 11 communities, the agency said.

Liberty Center adding 3 tenants in 2021, including barbecue restaurant and Cinnabon

StartupCincy’s digital entrepreneurs are taking their products out of their online shopping carts and straight to the shelves of The Foundry at Liberty Center in Liberty Twp. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

One of Butler County’s largest retail centers is adding three tenants to enhance the “merchandising mix,” according to the general manager.

Three tenants are scheduled to open next year at the Liberty Center, said John Taylor, general manager. He said the new leases are the result of “market-demand and bring something unique” to Liberty Center to make it a “better destination for all.”

McK’s BBQ will open its first Ohio location while Cinnabon and AKT Fitness, a cross-training fitness studio, are opening their first Liberty Twp. locations, Taylor said.

Middletown girl, 9, who died from COVID-19 featured in ‘People’ magazine

Dorielis Reyes, 9, a fourth-grader at Wildwood Elementary School in Middletown, appeared to be perfectly healthy until earlier this year. She died on Aug. 19 from the coronavirus. She is featured in this week's People magazine. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A national magazine is featuring a Middletown girl who died from the coronavirus in this week’s edition that highlights one story from every state.

Dorielis Reyes, 9, a fourth-grader at Wildwood Elementary School, died Aug. 19 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Her ailments were called a medical mystery by the doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and other physicians around the world were consulted.

She spent parts of four months in the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19 in June.

