Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The Rev. Dr. Celeste Didlick-Davis, president of the NAACP’s Middletown Area Unit, presented council with copies of the photos the officer posted. In two photos, the officer is making a gesture in the shape of an upside down “OK” sign — with the thumb and index finder in a circle and other fingers straight — which some have used as a symbol of white supremacy.

Didlick-Davis said she doesn’t want to infringe on the officer’s rights of expression but called the photos “disturbing” and said some residents are upset and concerned.

Former Badin standout and college All-American set to begin pro soccer career in Europe

Florida State University center fullback Malia Berkely recently was named Atlantic Coast Conference’s defensive player of the year. PROVIDED

Badin High School graduate Malia Berkely has always dreamed of playing soccer professionally in Europe, so when an opportunity arose to sign with a rising club in France, it didn’t take much convincing.

Berkely, who graduated from Florida State University in December, was projected a top five pick in the National Women’s Soccer League draft in January, but after her agent sent out her highlight film to see what other interest she could garner, FC Girondins de Bordeaux stepped up with the first offer.

After a bit of research, Berkely knew she didn’t need to look any further. She signed a pre-contract in early January, making her ineligible for the NWSL draft, and the club made the deal official Monday. Berkely arrived in France last week, following delays with obtaining a work visa, and she now awaits her first training session, potentially next week, following quarantine because of COVID-19 restrictions.

More sidewalks, bike posts likely coming to Hamilton: What to know about the plan

The addition of Hamilton's new Active Transportation Plan to the city's overall strategic plan, Plan Hamilton, can mean fewer sidewalk gaps, in the city's future. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF

Hamilton should become an easier place for bicycling and walking along sidewalks because of two actions the city took last week, officials said.

City Council incorporated the city’s new Active Transportation Plan into the city’s overall strategic plan for improvement, called Plan Hamilton.

“It’s focused on pedestrian and bike improvements, and especially with the streets levy and the increase in doing road-paving projects, it will serve as a road map, every time we identify a stretch of road, we have this very thoughtful document that was put together with the help of a really talented consulting firm,” said city Planning Director Liz Hayden.

West Chester extends stay in temporary fire station as new $3.1 million building progresses

Construction crews are making headway on the new West Chester Twp. Fire Station on Duff Drive. NICHOLAS GRAHAM Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

West Chester Twp. trustees approved more funds to temporarily lease a space as the new Fire Station 73 construction continues.

They approved an additional $40,000, bringing the total cost to $121,593.

Township Administrator Larry Burks told the trustees last week the township originally signed a one-year lease from October 2019 through September 2020 and had a month-to-month option after that. The base monthly rent started at $4,325 and increased to $4,455 in the month-to-month lease.

3 Hamilton wall murals will be displayed on buses to expand StreetSpark program

The 2019 StreetSpark mural titled " Inspiring the Future" is completed on the front of the Booker T. Washington Community Center on S. Front Street in Hamilton. The mural was designed by Jamie Schorsch. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Three murals that have been created as part of Hamilton’s StreetSpark program will be displayed on three Butler County Regional Transit Authority buses later this month to continue expanding the program.

“Inspiring the Future” by Jamie Schorsch, “Incrementum” by Paul Loehle and “Taking Flight” by Taylor Stone-Welch, which have been created on building walls in Hamilton, will be added to buses that travel throughout the county.

The murals have been transformed and created as vinyl wraps, specifically for the buses. The wraps are about 10 feet tall and 35 feet long.

Tax bills delayed and larger in Butler County: Your questions answered

The Butler County Government Services Center. STAFF FILE

Butler County taxpayers will soon be receiving their property tax bills and some will have “sticker shock,” officials say.

County Auditor Roger Reynolds was required by law to reassess all properties countywide last year. The average value increase is 14.5% but increases vary by neighborhood according to recent sales data.

Here’s what you need to know:

