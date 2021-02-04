3 Hamilton wall murals will be displayed on buses to expand StreetSpark program

“We are very excited to see this new partnership come together with BCRTA,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center. “Bringing existing StreetSpark murals to life on public transit is an outstanding opportunity to promote the StreetSpark project and share this amazing artwork with a broader community throughout Butler County.”

Matthew Dutkevicz, executive director of BCRTA initially approached the Fitton Center with the idea of wrapping the BCRTA buses with StreetSpark Murals and the idea quickly gained momentum.

“We are always trying to attract a little bit of attention. We go unnoticed and under the radar a lot, so anything that helps bring some visibility to our mission and what we do in our existence is helpful,” said Dutkevicz, “It seemed like the right opportunity at the right time.”

Shawn Cowan, mobility manager at BCRTA echoed that the project will bring more visibility to the buses and also said this is a creative way to be directly involved in the community.

“Anytime we can be involved, collaborate with the community, and be an instrumental part within the community, and folded into the landscape, I think that always fairs well for us as public transportation,” Cowan said.

Local graphic design company, LemonGrenade Creative, worked in collaboration with StreetSpark and BCRTA to bring the original mural designs off the wall and onto the outside of the buses. Jay Hammond of Luxurious Wraps completed the vinyl wrapping.

“Bus travelers and commuters nearby will be able to enjoy several of our classic mural designs transformed into mobile public art,” said Jennifer Acus-Smith, program manager at StreetSpark.